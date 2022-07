LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - The 2022 spring high school season in California generated some incredible individual moments and performances throughout all corners of the state. As the spring high school season comes to a close, Prep Baseball Report is excited to announce the players who emerged ahead of the competition at all levels in the state of California. These players have been selected not only for their outstanding statistical numbers, but also for their overall effect on their high school program.

