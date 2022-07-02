ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

All-State Open: Blast Motion Board

By PBR Alabama Staff
 3 days ago

All-State Open: Vizual Edge Scoreboard

MILLBROOK, AL - The All-State Open was held on Tuesday, June 28th at Stanhope Elmore High School in Millbrook, AL. This event was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023 and 2026 classes. These players went through a pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion to record hitting metrics. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Tuesday.Continuing off our post-event coverage for this event, we take a look back at some of the top scores from Vizual Edge.
MILLBROOK, AL
All-State Games: Preview

The Alabama All-State Games will be held this Wednesday, July 6th at Riddle-Pace Field at Troy University in Troy, AL. Many of the top prospects in the 2023-2026 class in the state of Alabama will be in attendance looking to continue to make a name for themselves at an event that has proven to be a springboard for players looking to represent Team Alabama at the PBR Future Games.
TROY, AL

