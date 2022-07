STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has received a $500,000 grant that will help pay for the construction of sanitary sewers along sections of Albion and Webster roads. The total estimated cost of the project is $2.7 million. The 62 homeowners receiving sanitary service -- all on Albion and Webster -- will pick up about 30 percent of the cost, with the city covering the rest.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO