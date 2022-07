Good communication is becoming more relevant because when working remotely you need to be able to pass across what you need and require as fast and as clearly as possible. This helps make a more enjoyable collaborative experience. Good communication improves service delivery and is essential in software development. The first of these Tenets -Communicating as a software developer. Good communication can be summed up in 4 sentences. The first time he asked I was so lost, how do I explain my code without using key words like if’s and whens? I didn’t really know how to summarise 20 lines of code into 4 sentences.

SOFTWARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO