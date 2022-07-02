Hy-Vee employee intervenes to prevent customer from scammer

A King city resident was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail following a Sunday afternoon arrest in Gentry County. Thirty-year-old Joel Moore of King City has been accused of driving without a valid license and no seat belt. Moore was also wanted on Platte County misdemeanor warrants for alleged driving while his license was suspended or revoked and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Moore was bondable from jail.
Kayla L Jones Mugshot - Photo Courtesy of Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Inmate Roster. An Independence Day arrest leaves one Trenton woman facing a felony charge. At 12:41 P.M. in Livingston County the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 29-year-old Kayla L. Jones on an accusatory charge of felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine.
Chief of Police at Milan, Gail Hayes, reports the recent arrest of a Milan resident. Police had responded Friday afternoon to the 600 block of West 3rd Street regarding a suspicious person. During the investigation, 41-year-old Stephen Thompson was arrested when he was found to be in alleged possession of methamphetamine, a schedule two controlled substance.
Results have been announced from Saturday’s DWI saturation in Daviess and DeKalb counties. Troopers issued seven citations, and 45 warnings, provided assistance to five motorists and investigated one non-injury vehicle crash. State troopers participated in a traffic accident reduction effort over the holiday weekend. The highway patrol said the...
The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 85 calls for service Saturday. The calls include reports of fireworks used outside the allowed times for the City of Chillicothe. Other calls on Saturday include:. 12:45 am, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested a 27-year-old for Driving While Intoxicated....
The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail reports four additional bookings over the weekend for the area counties. 42-year-old Jill Boley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Monday and is held for alleged endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing the police, and resisting arrest. 35-year-old Andrew Smith of Shawnee,...
An accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager. Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was struck from behind. Anderson was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A pickup driven by 60-year-old...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of one Trenton resident on a felony charge and another on a misdemeanor charge. Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Corey Williams was arrested on July 3rd and charged with felony driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is $5,000 cash only. Court documents accuse...
Ridgeway, MO: Ronald Fredrick Gibson, 43, of Ridgeway, who has long criminal record, was arrested last week by the sheriff's department on nine felony charges involving domestic assault and firearms violations.
Harrison County, MO: Fifteen Harrison County 4-H members attended 4-H Camp this year. The theme for this year’s 4-H camp was “Swinging Into 4-H Camp”, but there was no time for monkey business as one hundred and ninety 4-H youths from across Northern Missouri converged at Crowder State Park, located near Trenton for two camping sessions June 6 through June 16.
A Trenton man has been bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court following a recent preliminary hearing. Five felony counts are listed by Aaron Zackary Wolf-Moffett who continues to be held in jail without bond. The alleged incidents were on February 11th. Wolf-Moffett is charged with two...
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 106 calls for service Thursday. The report includes an unattended death. 11:37 am, a vehicle accident was reported near Third and Wilson Street where a vehicle struck and damaged a parking sign at the street edge. Minor damage. 6:27 pm, Officers responded to the...
Residents of Braymer and Lee’s Summit were hurt Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a car south of liberty. Both occupants hurt were in the car. The driver, 26-year-old Bethany Milligan of Braymer, and a passenger in the car, 26-year-old Christian Seccio of Lee’s Summit, were taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.
Trenton resident, 36-year-old Daniel Lee Harding, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault. Bond is $15,000 cash and Harding is to appear on July 12th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. On Tuesday, Harding was accused of causing physical pain to a female...
Trenton resident Cody James Burchett was released on Thursday at Western Regional and Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph and returned to Grundy County to face several charges from a February 2nd arrest. Thirty-seven-year-old Burchett has been charged with two felonies, resisting arrest by fleeing and creating and substantial risk...
A Kansas woman was seriously injured after the boat she was in hit rough water at the Lake of the Ozarks. Saturday at 6:44 pm, Casch Doyle, 23, Elmira, MO, was piloting a 2007 Cabin Motorboat near Spring Creek Cove. Rough waters hit the boat, and Sydney Grantham, 23, of...
Jamesport events that culminate with fireworks tonight in the park begin in the mid-afternoon. The schedule shows blacksmithing demonstrations at 3 o’clock; bounce houses for the kids from 3 until 8:30, and face painting from 3 to 9 o’clock. The Jamesport parade begins at 5:30. Community softball games start at 5:30. Music is from 6 until 9 o’clock by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio. Kids’ games begin at 6:30. When it gets dark, the national anthem is at 9:30 with fireworks to follow.
