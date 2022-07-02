Hy-Vee employee intervenes to prevent customer from scammer

A King city resident was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail following a Sunday afternoon arrest in Gentry County. Thirty-year-old Joel Moore of King City has been accused of driving without a valid license and no seat belt. Moore was also wanted on Platte County misdemeanor warrants for alleged driving while his license was suspended or revoked and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Moore was bondable from jail.

KING CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO