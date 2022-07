The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen at a relative’s home in Nipomo. Alilianna Trujillo, who is from Arizona, was staying with family members in Nipomo for the summer. Her family last saw her leaving their home in Nipomo on July 1.

