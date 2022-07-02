ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Guided By Voices - 9:30 Club, Washington DC (June 18, 2022)

By Tim Bugbee
bigtakeover.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Remember when we did lo-fi songs that are about 90 seconds long? We don’t do that any more.” Robert Pollard laid down the groundwork for the epic progginess of their newest record, Tremblers and Goggles By Rank, a typically inscrutably titled album that won’t be confused with the excesses of Relayer...

bigtakeover.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
Q 105.7

Marathon Concerts: Nine of Rock’s Most Legendary Long Shows

There is no one right answer. Depending on the artist, audience reception, venue size and a whole lot of other factors, there's no telling exactly how long a concert will last. And that's part of the thrill of live music. But some artists have definitively pushed against limits when it...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Gillard
Person
Robert Pollard
GQMagazine

Before He Was a Disco Icon, and Before the Carpenters, Sylvester Covered “Superstar”

Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo for A&M Records, “He was gorgeous," recalls Ben Sidran, the sessions’ producer. . "He was terrific, just funny. And in many ways, as far out as he was, he was pretty down to earth."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NME

Irenegarry shows us around Madrid ahead of Mad Cool Festival

In NME’s Welcome To My Neighbourhood series we’re joined by local artists from different countries, who show us around their area, sharing with us their favourite places to visit, and revealing what life in their neighbourhood is like. For the latest in the series we’re joined by Spanish...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Five Phenomenal Covers Of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery”

I grew up listening to “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine, and as it is a widely covered song, I have thoughts on who has done the song justice over the years. John Prine originally wrote the song that appeared on this 1971 self-titled album. He wrote the song after he wrote: “Hello In There.” “Hello In There” was a song Prine wrote about seniors. After the success of this song, his friend suggested writing another piece about this topic, and “Angel from Montgomery” was born.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided By Voices#Gentle Giant#Fairport Convention
The FADER

Song You Need: Accept the pointlessness of everything with Naima Bock’s “Working”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Naima Bock knows how to sneak up on you. The London-based artist mines from folk traditions around the world (including Brazil, the homeland of her father where she was raised as a child) to create something revelatory that, at first glance, can seem understated. It's to her credit that every element of her debut album Giant Palm feels justified despite employing around 30 musicians; these are songs with big emotions weaved into their inviting, latticed texture.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

On This Day: The Doors Lead Singer Jim Morrison Dies at Age 27 in 1971

Fifty-one years ago today, music icon Jim Morrison, the lead singer for The Doors passed away. The singer was just 27 years old. During his brief life, Morrison rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic American rock band, becoming a legend in music history. Along with his accomplished role as lead singer for The Doors, Jim Morrison was also an acclaimed poet.
CELEBRITIES
Meikhel

Ike Rhein Discusses New Song, Filming in Puerto Rico, and More

Ike Rhein is a 20-year-old Pop singer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but is now based in Miami, Florida. Ike Rhein discovered his voice and passion for music at a young age. He learned how to play numerous instruments, and began creating melodies, compositions and songs as a child. Ike Rhein has since been featured in countless media outlets: The Source, LA Weekly, Thisis50, Hip Hop Weekly, ELEVATOR Magazine, The Hype Magazine, etc. He has accumulated millions of streams and views. Ike Rhein has collaborated with various notable talents such as multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, Luh Kel, YN Jay, and Grammy-nominated Andy Vandette. With a fusion of futuristic notes and nostalgic vocals, Ike Rhein's distinctive sound is on its way to the forefront of the global stage.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS News

Here Comes The Sun: Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov and Marcel the Shell

Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov sits down with Anthony Mason to discuss his role in “The Cherry Orchard” at Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. He also voices his opinion on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Also, David Pogue meets the creators of Marcel the Shell, an animated character who stars in the film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Jenni Rivera Lives On With New Music, Biopic and Family Concert (Exclusive)

Click here to read the full article. It will soon be 10 years since Jenni Rivera died in a plane crash over Mexico in December, 2012, but her presence still looms larger than life. Now, new, never-released music she left recorded before her death will see the light of day, according to daughter Jacqie Rivera, who in January took over from her aunt Rosie Rivera as head of the Jenni Rivera estate. “It’s definitely music in Spanish, it’s more than one song, and it’s regional Mexican,” Jacqie Rivera tells Billboard in her first interview since she took over her mother’s estate. “I...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Frank Zappa’s Estate, Including His Catalog and ‘The Vault,’ Acquired by Universal Music Group

Click here to read the full article. Universal Music Group has agreed to a deal with Frank Zappa’s family to acquire the legendary rocker-composer’s entire estate, including his prolific catalog, film archive, publishing rights and his enormous “Vault” of unreleased material. The agreement between Universal Music Publishing Group, Universal Music Enterprises — which has distributed Zappa’s posthumous releases for the past decade — and the Zappa Family Trust also includes the rights to Zappa’s name and unmistakable likeness. Terms of the deal were not revealed. “Ten years ago, [Frank’s late widow] Gail Zappa partnered with UMe to bring Frank Zappa’s music into...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Frank Zappa’s Life Work Sold to Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group has announced the purchase of Frank Zappa's estate from the family trust maintained by his children. The rights deal includes Zappa's myriad recordings, his 60-plus-album publishing catalog, his film archive, the Vault containing his life's work and his name and likeness. It comes 10 years after Universal partnered with the Zappa Trust, during which time it has overseen output including the 2020 documentary Zappa and the recent extended edition of 200 Motels.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy