ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Olfactory modulation of barrel cortex activity during active whisking and passive whisker stimulation

By Anthony Renard
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodents depend on olfaction and touch to meet many of their fundamental needs. However, the impact of simultaneous olfactory and tactile inputs on sensory representations in the cortex remains elusive. To study these interactions, we recorded large populations of barrel cortex neurons using 2-photon calcium imaging in head-fixed mice during olfactory...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Structure of LAG3 reveals key binding sites for immunomodulatory ligands

Crystal structures of the immune checkpoint protein LAG3 reveal critical binding interfaces for inhibitory antibodies and cellular ligands, such as FGL1 and MHC class II molecules. These structures provide insight into the dimeric assembly of LAG3 proteins on the surface of T cells and suggest FGL1-induced clustering as an immunomodulatory mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Gold Nanoparticles-enabled Efficient Dual Delivery of Anticancer Therapeutics to HeLa cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21331-y, published online 13 February 2018. Concerns were brought to the attention of the Editors with respect to apparent inappropriate manipulation of the data in seven of the nine panels shown in FigureÂ 7. The Editors no longer have confidence in the data reported in this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of lumbar spinal stenosis on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults in Aizu cohort study (LOHAS)

Metabolic syndrome and lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) are common age-related diseases. However, the causal relationship between them remains unclear. This study aimed to identify the effects of LSS on metabolic syndrome incidence in community-dwelling adults. This prospective cohort study included participants of the Aizu cohort study (LOHAS) aged <"‰75Â years as of 2008. Participants with metabolic syndrome at baseline were excluded. The primary outcome measure was metabolic syndrome incidence, and the main explanatory variable was the presence of LSS, as assessed by a self-reported questionnaire. A multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression model was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for metabolic syndrome incidence during the 6-year follow-up period. Complete-case analyses were compared with the multiple imputation results. Among 1599 participants, 1390 complete cases were analyzed (mean [SD] age 62.3 [9.0] years; females, 734 [52.8%]). Among those participants, 525 (37.8%) developed metabolic syndrome during the follow-up of 3.89 [1.96] years. The presence of LSS was associated with developing metabolic syndrome (HR, 1.41; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.02"“1.95). Multiple imputation results showed similar trends of those having complete-case data (HR, 1.47; 95% CI 1.08"“2.00). This finding suggests the importance of prevention and management of LSS in community settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: A truncated anti-CRISPR protein prevents spacer acquisition but not interference

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30310-x, published online 19 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained the following errors:. It contained an error in Fig. 4A, in which a 6-amino acid insertion (positions 101"“106) was incorrectly shown in protein AcrIIA6 123, compared to AcrIIA6 D1811. The correct figure now...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic analysis of over half a million people characterises C-reactive protein loci

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29650-5, published online 22 April 2022. The original version of this article contained an error in the section "Data Availability", which incorrectly read 'The derived CRP GWAS meta-analysis summary statistics generated in this study has been deposited in the GWAS catalogue under accession code GCST00186 (https://www.ebi.ac.uk/gwas/)'. The correct version states 'GCST90029070' in place of 'GCST00186' and states "have" in place of "has". This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Long-term study of the human memory B cell pool reveals high stability and recurrent plasmablasts

A single-cell sequencing study shows that the human memory B cell repertoire is dominated by large IgM, IgG2 and IgA immunoglobulin families, whereas IgG1 families, including those specific for recall antigens, are of a small size. Multi-year analysis shows that memory B cell families are highly stable and that plasmablasts of T cell"“independent and T cell"“dependent isotypes are produced in a recurrent manner.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrel Cortex#Rte#Modulation#Whisker#Stimulation
Nature.com

Author Correction: Long-term nutritional trends in the Finnish population estimated from a large laboratory database from 1987 to 2020

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09131-x, published online 23 March 2022. Pertti Lauri LÃ¤hteenmÃ¤ki was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. "T.T. and E.A. designed the study, M.S. retrieved the data, T.P. performed statistical analysis,...
FINLAND
Nature.com

Intrinsically disordered CO sensors

Intrinsically disordered regions are a ubiquitous class of protein domains that lack a fixed 3D structure. Here, an evolutionarily conserved family of disordered CO2 sensors has been discovered, expanding the growing repertoire of disordered regions that respond to changes in the cellular environment. Cells depend on being responsive to some...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Box C/D snoRNA SNORD89 influences the occurrence and development of endometrial cancer through 2'-O-methylation modification of Bim

The small nucleolar RNA (snoRNA) is a type of small non-coding RNA widely distributed in the nucleoli of eukaryotic cells, promoting cancer development. The aim of this study was to assess box C/D snoRNA 89 (SNORD89) dysregulations in endometrial cancer. According to the TCGA database as well as the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), higher SNORD89 expression is found in endometrial cancer tissues. In addition, the SNORD89 expression level was higher in endometrial carcinoma with lymph node metastasis than in endometrial carcinoma without lymph node metastasis. By interacting with the conservative chaperone protein methylase fibrillarin (Fbl), SNORD89 inhibits the translation process of the Bim gene, leading to a decrease in Bim protein. Cancer-promoting effect of SNORD89 can be reversed by Fbl knockdown or Bim overexpressing. What's more, ASO-mediated silencing of SNORD89 could inhibit endometrial cancer cell proliferation and migration ability. Taken together, SNORD89 can modify Bim through 2"²-O-methylation and affect downstream signaling pathways to promote endometrial cancer occurrence and development. The role of methylation modification in the prevention and treatment of endometrial cancer provides a new understanding and SNORD89 may be a new diagnostic and therapeutic target for endometrial cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: A next-generation sequencing study on mechanisms by which restraint and social instability stresses of male mice alter offspring anxiety-like behavior

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87060-x, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Full information on the statistical tests that were carried out, and sample sizes, were not included. Therefore, in the Methods section, under the "Data analysis" subheading,. "In this study, we analyzed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Serum calprotectin: a potential biomarker to diagnose chronic prosthetic joint infection after total hip or knee arthroplasty

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09724-6, published online 06 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section,. "Serum CP was measured with an Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (BÃœHLMANN Laboratories AG, SchÃ¶nenbuch, Switzerland) on a Cobas c502 clinic chemistry analyser (Roche Diagnostics...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Editorial Expression of Concern: The improvement of mechanical properties of conventional concretes using carbon nanoparticles using molecular dynamics simulation

Editorial Expression of Concern to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99616-y, published online 12 October 2021. The Editors are issuing an Editorial Expression of Concern to alert readers that this article shows substantial indication of irregularities in authorship during the submission process. Readers should also note that the source of the coefficients used in Table 1 was omitted and is RappÃ© et al. 19921.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Modelling hominin evolution requires accurate hominin data

Replying to C. S. Mongle et al. Nature Ecology & Evolution https://doi.org/10.1038/s41559-022-01791-2 (2022). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $119.00. only $9.92 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Valorization of spent disposable wooden chopstick as the CO adsorbent for a CO/H mixed gas purification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10197-w, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the References. The authors omitted the below Reference, which is listed below as Reference 50. 50. Phadungbut, P. et al. Adsorptive purification of CO2/H2 gas mixtures of spent disposable wooden...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Imaging DNA double-strand breaks - are we there yet?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are fundamental to cell biology, from evolution to the latest gene-editing technologies. Yet, does an assay exist that truly quantitatively visualizes DSBs? Over-reliance on DSB detection by proxies can misguide interpretation of conventional assays, and more faithful DSB representatives await development.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy