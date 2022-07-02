ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The megabase-scale crossover landscape is largely independent of sequence divergence

By Qichao Lian
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeiotic recombination frequency varies along chromosomes and strongly correlates with sequence divergence. However, the causal relationship between recombination landscapes and polymorphisms is unclear. Here, we characterize the genome-wide recombination landscape in the quasi-absence of polymorphisms, using Arabidopsis thaliana homozygous inbred lines in which a few hundred genetic markers were introduced through...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Optimal Channel Networks accurately model ecologically-relevant geomorphological features of branching river networks

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 155 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00454-1, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of the Peer Review File for this Article contained errors. There was an error in the title, which previously...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adaptive coding for DNA storage with high storage density and low coverage

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 23 (2022) Cite this article. The rapid development of information technology has generated substantial data, which urgently requires new storage media and storage methods. DNA, as a storage medium with high density, high durability, and ultra-long storage time characteristics, is promising as a potential solution. However, DNA storage is still in its infancy and suffers from low space utilization of DNA strands, high read coverage, and poor coding coupling. Therefore, in this work, an adaptive coding DNA storage system is proposed to use different coding schemes for different coding region locations, and the method of adaptively generating coding constraint thresholds is used to optimize at the system level to ensure the efficient operation of each link. Images, videos, and PDF files of size 698"‰KB were stored in DNA using adaptive coding algorithms. The data were sequenced and losslessly decoded into raw data. Compared with previous work, the DNA storage system implemented by adaptive coding proposed in this paper has high storage density and low read coverage, which promotes the development of carbon-based storage systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative measure of concrete fragment using ANN to consider uncertainties under impact loading

In this study, numerical analysis was performed to predict amount of fragments and travel distance after collision of a concrete median barrier with a truck under impact loading using Smooth Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH). The obtained results of the SPH analysis showed that amount of fragments and the travel distance can be changed depending on different velocity-to-mass ratios under same local impact energy. Using the results of the SPH analysis, artificial neural network (ANN) was constructed to consider the uncertainties for the prediction of amount of fragments and travel distance of concrete after collision. In addition, the results of the ANN were compared with the results of multiple linear regression analysis (MRA). The ANN results showed better coefficient of determination (R2) than the MRA results. Therefore, the ANN showed improvement than the MRA results in terms of the uncertainties of the prediction of amount of fragments and travel distance. Using the constructed ANN, data augmentation was conducted from a limited number of analysis data using a statistical distribution method. Finally, the fragility curves of the concrete median barrier were suggested to estimate the probability of exceed specific amount of fragments and travel distance under same impact energy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Upgraded LHC begins epic run to search for new physics

After a three-year shutdown, the Large Hadron Collider will smash particles together at the highest energies yet. You have full access to this article via your institution. Experiments at the world’s most powerful particle collider have restarted at CERN, Europe’s particle-physics laboratory, after a three-year upgrade to its machinery. For its third run, the proton beams of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) will circulate at higher intensities and record energies. Physicists want to use the collisions to learn more about the Universe at the smallest scales, and to solve mysteries such as the nature of dark matter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossovers#Maize#Genetic Diversity#Dna Methylation#Dna Replication#Meiotic
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Gold Nanoparticles-enabled Efficient Dual Delivery of Anticancer Therapeutics to HeLa cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21331-y, published online 13 February 2018. Concerns were brought to the attention of the Editors with respect to apparent inappropriate manipulation of the data in seven of the nine panels shown in FigureÂ 7. The Editors no longer have confidence in the data reported in this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mutually exclusive epigenetic modification on SIX6 with hypermethylation for precancerous stage and metastasis emergence tracing

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 208 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant DNA methylation gets involved in cancer initiation, progression, and recurrence, which in turn makes it an ideal cancer biomarker. Various methylation markers or their panels have been developed in diverse cancer types. However, the model-constructing based marker mining strategy and incompatibility of application have greatly impeded their ways to clinic. Thus, single methylation marker applicable to all/most cancer types and multiple clinical scenarios is desperately needed. The hope came from the unexpected observation that HIST1H4F was universally hypermethylated in all 17 cancer types; thus, we raised the concept of "Universal Cancer Only Marker (UCOM)" and established a paradigm for discovery and clinical application of UCOM.1 Recently, a novel UCOM, hypermethylated PCDHGB7, was identified and found to advance cervical cancer (CC) screening to the precancerous stage.2 During the screening of UCOM, we discerned a bunch of cancer cell-differentially methylated regions.1 Among them, sine oculis (SIX) homeobox family of transcription factors, which were found to function as tumorigenesis regulator by promoting epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and metastasis recently in addition to their traditional roles in tissue formation and organogenesis,3 sparked our special attention. Herein, we interrogate whether SIX6 methylation could serve as a novel UCOM and its potential applications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: A truncated anti-CRISPR protein prevents spacer acquisition but not interference

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30310-x, published online 19 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained the following errors:. It contained an error in Fig. 4A, in which a 6-amino acid insertion (positions 101"“106) was incorrectly shown in protein AcrIIA6 123, compared to AcrIIA6 D1811. The correct figure now...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Intrinsically disordered CO sensors

Intrinsically disordered regions are a ubiquitous class of protein domains that lack a fixed 3D structure. Here, an evolutionarily conserved family of disordered CO2 sensors has been discovered, expanding the growing repertoire of disordered regions that respond to changes in the cellular environment. Cells depend on being responsive to some...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Valorization of spent disposable wooden chopstick as the CO adsorbent for a CO/H mixed gas purification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10197-w, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the References. The authors omitted the below Reference, which is listed below as Reference 50. 50. Phadungbut, P. et al. Adsorptive purification of CO2/H2 gas mixtures of spent disposable wooden...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

I knew we had it

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson, CERN's Director-General at that time reminisces about the years leading up to this milestone. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ten years ago, on the morning of the 4 July 2012 - and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A next-generation sequencing study on mechanisms by which restraint and social instability stresses of male mice alter offspring anxiety-like behavior

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87060-x, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Full information on the statistical tests that were carried out, and sample sizes, were not included. Therefore, in the Methods section, under the "Data analysis" subheading,. "In this study, we analyzed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revisiting doubt in neuroimaging research

A 2022 paper reported a caveat about brain"“behavior relationships emerging from neuroimaging data, which then unintentionally cast an entire field and a neuroscientific method into doubt"¦ again. In 2017, Nature Neuroscience published an editorial1 addressing the concerns of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) research after a paper suggested...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Higgs announcement aï»¿ï»¿s open science

Most physics seminars are seen by dozens at most, but the 2012 announcement of the discovery of the Higgs boson reached hundreds of thousands of viewers, including non-physicists. What can this event tell us about opening up science to the general public?. You have full access to this article via...
WORLD
Nature.com

Introducing the 'Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway': 1 year experience of synchronous tele-oculoplastics in a tertiary hospital

Patients with benign eyelid lesions make up a large proportion of referrals to the oculoplastic service and lend themselves well to telemedicine with assessments heavily reliant on history, observation-based examination and photographs to enable management decision-making. Our tertiary unit set up tele-oculoplastics clinics for all new patients referred for benign eyelid lesions comprising tele-consultation with antecedent patient photograph: Benign Eyelid Lesion Pathway (BELP). One year on, we describe a retrospective analysis of 974 patients looking at distinct parameters of effectiveness.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Nano pom-poms prepared exosomes enable highly specific cancer biomarker detection

Extracellular vesicles (EVs), particularly nano-sized small EV exosomes, are emerging biomarker sources. However, due to heterogeneous populations secreted from diverse cell types, mapping exosome multi-omic molecular information specifically to their pathogenesis origin for cancer biomarker identification is still extraordinarily challenging. Herein, we introduced a novel 3D-structured nanographene immunomagnetic particles (NanoPoms) with unique flower pom-poms morphology and photo-click chemistry for specific marker-defined capture and release of intact exosome. This specific exosome isolation approach leads to the expanded identification of targetable cancer biomarkers with enhanced specificity and sensitivity, as demonstrated by multi-omic exosome analysis of bladder cancer patient tissue fluids using the next generation sequencing of somatic DNA mutations, miRNAs, and the global proteome (Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD034454). The NanoPoms prepared exosomes also exhibit distinctive in vivo biodistribution patterns, highlighting the highly viable and integral quality. The developed method is simple and straightforward, which is applicable to nearly all types of biological fluids and amenable for enrichment, scale up, and high-throughput exosome isolation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exosomes decorated with a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain as an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

The first two mRNA vaccines against infection by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that were approved by regulators require a cold chain and were designed to elicit systemic immunity via intramuscular injection. Here we report the design and preclinical testing of an inhalable virus-like-particle as a COVID-19 vaccine that, after lyophilisation, is stable at room temperature for over three months. The vaccine consists of a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD) conjugated to lung-derived exosomes which, with respect to liposomes, enhance the retention of the RBD in both the mucus-lined respiratory airway and in lung parenchyma. In mice, the vaccine elicited RBD-specific IgG antibodies, mucosal IgA responses and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with a Th1-like cytokine expression profile in the animals' lungs, and cleared them of SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus after a challenge. In hamsters, two doses of the vaccine attenuated severe pneumonia and reduced inflammatory infiltrates after a challenge with live SARS-CoV-2. Inhalable and room-temperature-stable virus-like particles may become promising vaccine candidates.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of chronic cannabidiol in a mouse model of naturally occurring neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration, and spontaneous seizures

Cannabidiol (CBD) has gained attention as a therapeutic agent and is purported to have immunomodulatory, neuroprotective, and anti-seizure effects. Here, we determined the effects of chronic CBD administration in a mouse model of CLN1 disease (Cln1âˆ’/âˆ’) that simultaneously exhibits neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration, and spontaneous seizures. Proteomic analysis showed that putative CBD receptors are expressed at similar levels in the brains of Cln1âˆ’/âˆ’ mice compared to normal animals. Cln1âˆ’/âˆ’ mice received an oral dose (100Â mg/kg/day) of CBD for six months and were evaluated for changes in pathological markers of disease and seizures. Chronic cannabidiol administration was well-tolerated, high levels of CBD were detected in the brain, and markers of astrocytosis and microgliosis were reduced. However, CBD had no apparent effect on seizure frequency or neuron survival. These data are consistent with CBD having immunomodulatory effects. It is possible that a higher dose of CBD could also reduce neurodegeneration and seizure frequency.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy