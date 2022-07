BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As inconvenient as Sunday afternoon’s rain may have been, it wasn’t enough to stop pyrotechnic workers from preparing fireworks. A three-man crew with J&M Displays is putting together Biloxi’s Fourth of July Extravaganza show, dodging rain to load mortars. The show has taken the team about three days to prepare, although the display has been in the works since last October.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO