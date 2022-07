BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is adopting a Vision Zero Plan, which is a data-driven strategy that aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Maryland’s roadways, according to county officials. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed the plan on Tuesday morning. Today I signed an executive order to adopt the #AnneArundel County Vision Zero Plan. Vision Zero is a data driven approach to eliminating death and serious injuries on our roadways. With our plan, we join the State and other MD counties in this commitment. https://t.co/alH5Xb0Gjq pic.twitter.com/Z2amLfKtEV — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) July 5, 2022 The Vision Zero Plan will...

