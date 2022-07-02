Offense goes off like fireworks in vital game one

Raptors: The sight of a bald eagle stirs an individual. I used to dwell in additional southerly climes the place they have been much less widespread, so it has been a deal with to see one every so often up right here. I noticed them quite a bit after my divorce, once I needed to drive midway by means of Minnesota each two weeks to alternate my daughter like a prisoner. I identified bald eagles to my youngster on these drives, barely in a position to comprise my pleasure, whereas she did that child act of being tired of every thing. Later I visited her at her mother’s home in a rural Winona valley. There was a discipline of tilled earth on the dust highway to their residence, and it was positively overrun with bald eagles. As I drove previous, I noticed fifty of them collectively strolling round within the mud with their soiled talons. I mentioned to my daughter, “Now I perceive why you’re by no means excited to see a bald eagle — you see so a lot of them day-after-day, they’re like rats right here.” She mentioned, “Yup.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO