ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Offense goes off like fireworks in vital game one

northwoodsleague.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – In what might be the game of the Northwoods League season, the Huskies beat the Loggers on the road by a score of 9-7. Devin Dodson was on the bump for the Huskies, and Garrett Rennie got the start for the Loggers. The action got...

northwoodsleague.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwoodsleague.com

Playoff Ticket Punched

WATERLOO, Iowa — Following a deflating loss a night ago, the Duluth Huskies looked to find their way into the playoffs with a victory against the Waterloo Bucks. The Huskies sparked on offense early on and never looked back to find their 19th win of the season and clinch a first-half title.
DULUTH, MN
northwoodsleague.com

One Win Away

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin — With the opportunity to eliminate the La Crosse Loggers Saturday night, the Duluth Huskies searched for its third straight win. The Huskies proved to be too much to handle for the Loggers, knocking off La Crosse, 4-0. It was a tightly contested game early on as both pitchers provided quality opening innings. The scoring started in the top of the fourth as Peyton Powell sent his first home run of the season with Duluth. A two-run blast was a part of a three-run fourth frame for the visiting squad.
LA CROSSE, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Bucks Dominate Huskies, Play Spoiler

WATERLOO, Iowa – The Bucks knew they had an opportunity to play spoiler on the Huskies’ playoff chances, and boy did they deliver. The Duluth Huskies (18-14) came into Sunday’s game at Riverfront Stadium needing either a win or an Eau Claire Express loss to clinch the first-half title in the Great Plains East. However, the Waterloo Bucks (9-24) would immediately put up four runs in the first.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
northwoodsleague.com

Jake Hamilton Earns His Second NWL Pitcher Of The Night Throwing Six Scoreless Innings

Jake Hamilton (Oklahoma Baptist University) from the Duluth Huskies earns his second Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award. Hamilton led the Huskies throwing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts giving up only two hits. Hamilton has thrown a total of 30 innings with 43 strikeouts. The Huskies win their 18th game of the season and are one win away from earning a spot in the playoffs.
DULUTH, MN
streetfoodblog.com

Duluth: Chicken Metropolis – Excellent Duluth Day

Raptors: The sight of a bald eagle stirs an individual. I used to dwell in additional southerly climes the place they have been much less widespread, so it has been a deal with to see one every so often up right here. I noticed them quite a bit after my divorce, once I needed to drive midway by means of Minnesota each two weeks to alternate my daughter like a prisoner. I identified bald eagles to my youngster on these drives, barely in a position to comprise my pleasure, whereas she did that child act of being tired of every thing. Later I visited her at her mother’s home in a rural Winona valley. There was a discipline of tilled earth on the dust highway to their residence, and it was positively overrun with bald eagles. As I drove previous, I noticed fifty of them collectively strolling round within the mud with their soiled talons. I mentioned to my daughter, “Now I perceive why you’re by no means excited to see a bald eagle — you see so a lot of them day-after-day, they’re like rats right here.” She mentioned, “Yup.”
DULUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Curtis Granderson
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Ashland, WI USA

My dog takes me to the same tree every day to examine on his walk. I had noticed the heart in the tree for awhile but finally decided to investigate further!
ASHLAND, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Hundreds gather for rock concerts at Bayfront

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Hundreds of classic rock fans went to Bayfront Festival Park Sunday. Hairball, a rock group that performs classic songs from bands like KISS and Van Halen, played for fans like Paige Sanders. “The crowd has a lot of energy and I just think it’s...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwoods League#Game One#Rbi#Hurdle#Campbell#Loggers
Maryland Daily Record

Bob Dylan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Carolyn Dennis (m. 1986–1992), Sara Dylan (m. 1965–1977) Kids/Children Name: Jessie Byron Dylan, Anna Lea, Samuel Isaac Abram, Jakob Luke Dylan, Maria Lownds, Desiree Gabrielle Dennis-Dylan. Profession: Singer, songwriter, artist, and writer. Net Worth: $380 Million. Last Updated: July 2022. Bob Dylan is an American singer-songwriter,...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Holiday weekend party begins at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands are expected to pack Bayfront Festival Park this weekend with four days of events. From Country Jam to Hairball to Fourth Fest, it’s going to be a wild holiday weekend at the park. One man, Sean MacNorton, came all the way from...
WDIO-TV

Where to watch the fireworks this 4th of July

Fourth of July weekend has arrived, and you may be wondering where you can watch some fireworks. If you're looking for some festive fun, we've got you covered. Here are some of the bigger July 4th celebration events happening around the Northland. If your city or town is not listed, check their website for details.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Keewatin, Red Cliff, Duluth

Keewatin, MN -- The City of Keewatin is looking to fill some of their City Council Seats. They are now accepting applications for positions on the Library Board, Economic Development team and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications are being accepted until Friday, July 22nd. If you would like to apply, click here (LINK).
KEEWATIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy. The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy