I found my heart walking around my neighborhood in Southbridge, Ma. There is a sweet cemetery with many old, tall trees that I love to walk in. I was talking to one of my oldest and best friends in the phone about quitting a soul sucking job and learning that I deserve to be healthy and happy—that I don’t have to give my vitality away—when I found the heart. She was working in her garden and admiring the gifts of nature. I told her what I found and we both laughed. It is beautifully made, thank you t whoever made it. It lives in my altar now and reminds me to care for myself like I would my child.

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO