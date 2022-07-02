ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Man Faces up to 35 Years in Prison if Convicted After Being Indicted for Dog Fighting Ventures

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana Man Faces up to 35 Years in Prison if Convicted After Being Indicted for Dog Fighting Ventures. Louisiana – On July 1, 2022, a federal grand jury in New Orleans, Louisiana, returned an indictment charging a Louisiana man with seven counts of Possession of...

calcasieu.info

Comments / 4

Garrett Boyd
3d ago

Wait……so while dog fighting is bad, you send someone to prison for that while murders are everywhere and people aren’t convicted?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Dog Fighting#Fbi#Justice Department#Louisiana Man Faces
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CBS DFW

Texas man arrested for possession after asking police for protection from drug dealers

MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Harrison County Sheriff's arrested a man who came to the police station in fear for his life from drug dealers he owed money to. Unfortunately for the man, identified as Pedro Serrano, he also told officers he had a big bag of methamphetamine in his car, which was parked outside the station.  Officers arrested the 32-year-old on June 16.  "Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon 'BJ' Fletcher. Sheriffs said Serrano also resisted arrest. After he was in-custody, Task Force Investigators secured and executed a search warrant for Serrano's vehicle, revealing 825 grams of methamphetamine. Serrano was charged with possession and resisting arrest. 
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy