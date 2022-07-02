Guns now allowed at Home Depot Backyard outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium was considered a gun-free zone but not anymore.

Gun rights group GA2A worked with gun rights activist Phillip Evans to challenge the Backyard’s policy that restricted guns.

“We have to abide by the law,” said Jerry Henry, executive director of GA2A. “So if we find someone that’s not … we will sue them to make sure they’re in line.”

Earlier this year on the Home Depot Backyard website, the list of prohibited items included pyrotechnics, firearms, weapons and any other dangerous items.

But today, firearms and weapons have been removed from the prohibited items list.

The land is owned by the state-run Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

in 2014, Georgia passed a law expanding where you can carry your gun.

Some Georgia residents say they wished public spaces had more freedom to regulate weapons.

“Guns are never safe around children,” said Clayton County resident Nicole Davis. “If we’re all out coming out to have fun, what do you need a gun for?”

