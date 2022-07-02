ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guns now allowed at Home Depot Backyard outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium was considered a gun-free zone but not anymore.

Gun rights group GA2A worked with gun rights activist Phillip Evans to challenge the Backyard’s policy that restricted guns.

“We have to abide by the law,” said Jerry Henry, executive director of GA2A. “So if we find someone that’s not … we will sue them to make sure they’re in line.”

Earlier this year on the Home Depot Backyard website, the list of prohibited items included pyrotechnics, firearms, weapons and any other dangerous items.

But today, firearms and weapons have been removed from the prohibited items list.

The land is owned by the state-run Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

in 2014, Georgia passed a law expanding where you can carry your gun.

Some Georgia residents say they wished public spaces had more freedom to regulate weapons.

“Guns are never safe around children,” said Clayton County resident Nicole Davis. “If we’re all out coming out to have fun, what do you need a gun for?”

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: National best BBQ survey disses Atlanta

The list of great barbecue joints around Atlanta is practically endless. Creative Loafing has covered many of them over the years — Fox Bros., Heirloom Market, GQ’s, 678 Korean, Greater Good and Community Q are just a handful. So it comes as a surprise that something called Lawn...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fiery crash kills 1 in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta where Atlanta Police officers were unable to rescue the driver from a burning Tesla. APD officers responded at about 6:10 a.m. to the area of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard and Cascade Road. Police said the vehicle caught fire and there was at least one occupant inside who was deceased.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Publix recalls brand of Vidalia onions | Here's why

ATLANTA — Vidalia onions from A&M Farms in Georgia are being recalled at Publix over possible Listeria contamination. The grocery store chain announced on Friday. Customers can identify the onions packaged between June 20 and June 23 by the purchase location. They're also sold in bulk in the produce section of retail stores.
VIDALIA, GA
