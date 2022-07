Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Wake Forest University! - This charming bungalow offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with abundant living space! Within walking distance to Wake Forest University this home has a primary suite with full bath and its on climate control, second and third bedrooms on the main level separated by a dining area. A separate stair case provides access to the fourth bedroom on the second floor. Spacious kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove along with a dining area. There is a patio and spacious backyard right outside of the kitchen. This is a great home for students and families alike!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO