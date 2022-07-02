215 - 217 Ingram Drive

Wyngate Village-- 3bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhome - 3 bedroom with large open kitchen, granite countertop, gas fireplace, fenced in patio. Large master bedroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Available on 07/30/2022. Location. 868 Silverleaf Drive Lot 428, Winston-Salem, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $2250. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/ 2 BATH CONDO IN HIGH POINT! - This adorable spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in desired Chandler Place is back on the market at no fault to the seller. Conveniently located near High Point University, this condo offers a great open concept with tons of natural lighting with fireplace in living room. The building also has a secured/locked front entrance.
Spacious One Bedroom - This One-Bedroom apartment home gives residents lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The historic Main Oak building in downtown Mount Airy has partially collapsed. Officials with Surry County Emergency Services said Tuesday that they believe the collapse happened around 4 a.m. Building inspectors, alongside crews from Duke Energy, arrived on scene Tuesday morning to review the structure...
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Wake Forest University! - This charming bungalow offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with abundant living space! Within walking distance to Wake Forest University this home has a primary suite with full bath and its on climate control, second and third bedrooms on the main level separated by a dining area. A separate stair case provides access to the fourth bedroom on the second floor. Spacious kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove along with a dining area. There is a patio and spacious backyard right outside of the kitchen. This is a great home for students and families alike!
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
Newly Renovated Apartment Homes in Ardmore - Great Location! Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath units with off street parking. Efficiency kitchens include new full size refrigerator. New range. Laundry facility onsite. Water is included. Electric heat and air conditioning. These pictures are of Unit 1; Unit 2 is identical across...
Welcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our 2BR/1BA apartment homes have updated flooring, new finishes and appliances. Call (336) 892-9144 x25 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com to schedule a tour today!. ** Pictures may not reflect actual...
ASHEBORO N.C. – Just after 5:30pm the Asheboro Fire Department was dispatched to a smoke alarm at 857 Albemarle Rd, a vacant structure between the Quality Inn and Roadway Inn (former Motel 6). When firefighters arrived the reported a commercial structure with smoke showing from the structure. An intal...
1602 E LEXINGTON AVE HIGH POINT NC 27262 - Property Id: 930156. Incredible floor plan between living areas. Natural light from large picture windows floods the spacious living room complete with built-ins and fireplace. The floor plan flows easily from the living room to the dining room and kitchen! Three good sized bedrooms - primary bedroom features en suite bath. Windows in the bedrooms bring in lots of natural light. Some windows were replaced 2022. Metal roof installed in 2017. Home also features rear deck and large backyard - perfect for enjoying the beautiful NC weather! It also leaves plenty of room for recreation, gardening, and more. Convenient location where you can easily get to High Point University, Jamestown, and Uptowne High Point!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny and Dolly Jennings are celebrating not just sixty years of marriage but sixty years of working together as well. Danny took over Bicycle Toy & Hobby from his father soon after the two got married. His father opened the shop in 1927. Today, it’s the oldest family-run bike shop in North Carolina.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you love kisses and snuggling?. Do you need a laidback buddy for a stroll around town or a Netflix marathon?. This lovebug has adapted great to his foster home after completing his heartworm treatments and spending a long time in the shelter. He’s a complete love bug who always wants to be with his people.
Fire works are scheduled for downtown Danville, Virginia today. Here is what you need to know:. They will begin around dusk and the fireworks will be detonated on the southbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. This southbound lane will be closed to traffic at 1 PM EST and the northbound lane will be closed to traffic at 8 PM EST. The train trestle pedestrian bridge will be closed to pedestrians at 9 PM EST. Portions of the Riverwalk will also be closed in order to maintain strict control of the area. Danville Parks and Recreation will begin its annual July 4 Celebration at the Pavilion with gates opening at 6:00 PM EST. Do not take dogs to this event and keep your dogs locked inside of your house or apartment as they can tend to panic over fireworks.
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen High Point families spent the Fourth of July weekend asking why someone would target their vehicles and slash a one-inch hole in their tires. The vandalism happened overnight Saturday into Sunday along Prescott Place and Hillcrest Manor on Eaton Place...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July has arrived! In Downtown Greensboro, the annual fourth of July festivities have returned! So put on your best red, white and blue and get ready for a good time, starting Monday at noon. The Freedom Fest is bringing the people of Greensboro four stages of live music, 30 […]
During the evening of Saturday July 2, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville. Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries during the early morning hours on Sunday July 3, 2022.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kiara Carlton, of Winston-Salem, said she hopes to use her $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot win to help pay for nursing school. “I just started working in healthcare, and I love it,” Carlton said. Carlton, 23, currently works as a certified nursing assistant but said she wants to get her nursing degree. […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a house. According to Burlington Police Department, they were called to a home on Maple Street around 8 p.m. Sunday about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot inside of a home. […]
