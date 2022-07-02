ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland Police Investigate Two Incidents

 3 days ago

On July 1, 2022 an Officer of the Cumberland Police Department observed a drug transaction between a male and female subject. The Officer witnessed a transaction of currency in exchange for a small plastic bag of suspected CDS. The female was contacted and was identified as Brittany Nicole Miller. Miller advised...





Cumberland Man Arrested for Burglary

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at approximately 11:58 PM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to the 900 block of Gay Street for a disturbance. Police contacted the complainant, who reported that Randy Serafin entered her apartment without her permission. She explained that she told Serafin to leave, but he refused and began causing a disturbance. After further investigation, it was learned that Serafin had attempted to steal a bicycle from the complainant’s son by using physical force. Serafin was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. He was later taken to Central Booking. Serafin was seen by a District Court Commissioner and remanded to the Allegany county Detention without bond.
CUMBERLAND, MD


Cumberland Man Arrested on Assault

The Cumberland Police responded to West Industrial Blvd for a report of an assault that was occurring in a vehicle. The vehicle had pulled to the side of the road to await the Police. Upon arrival, officers contacted a female and male. The female victim advised that she was driving home with the male as a passenger. The two were arguing, when the male attempted to gain control of the steering wheel, nearly causing an accident. When he was unsuccessful, the male struck her and scratched her on the legs. Based on the victim’s statements and visible injuries observed on her, Calvin Jacob Kniseley, age 27 was placed under arrest for Second Degree Assault and taken to Central Booking for his initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner. He was released on his own recognizance.
CUMBERLAND, MD


Police Make Arrest After Disturbance at Business

The Cumberland Police responded to a business on the 12000 block of West Industrial Blvd for a report of a patron that was screaming and threatening staff and customers. The male suspect also slammed shopping carts into property of the business and then left after kicking the doors. Officers arrived on scene and obtained a suspect description from employees and several customers that were in the store. Based on the suspect description, James Robert Michael Langway, age 34 of Cumberland MD, was located a short distance away. Langway was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace. He was taken to Central Booking for his initial appearance with the District Court Commissioner and was held without on a temporary bond.
CUMBERLAND, MD


Cumberland Police Detail Saturday Arrests

On July 2, 2022 officers of the Cumberland Police Department conducted a traffic stop. Officer’s identified the driver as, Joseph Allen Edmonson. Officers then observed suspected marijuana and a suspected meth pipe in plain view. Mr. Edmonson received a criminal citation and was released from the scene. Arrest: Joseph...
CUMBERLAND, MD


Police Make CDS Arrest after Traffic Stop

On July 2, 2022 officers of the Cumberland Police Department conducted a traffic stop. Officer’s identified the driver as, Joseph Allen Edmonson. Officers then observed suspected marijuana and a suspected meth pipe in plain view. Mr. Edmonson received a criminal citation and was released from the scene. Arrest: Joseph...
CUMBERLAND, MD


FRPD investigates gunshot death

The Front Royal Police Department responded to a call about a gunshot on North Shenandoah Avenue at 10:30 on Thursday, June 30th. Officers arriving at the scene discovered a 41 year old white male in the grassy area between First Bank and United Bank. The person died from what is...
FRONT ROYAL, VA


Virginia State Police need help identifying fatal crash victim

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for help identifying a man who was killed in a crash on I-66 in Warren County. According to VSP, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on I-66 East in Warren County at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 3. The victim is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. The man is believed to be Honduran.
WARREN COUNTY, VA


Chambersburg woman leads police on 100 mph chase

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a woman after she led officers on a vehicle pursuit during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 2 in Greene Township, Franklin County. According to PSP, at 12:13 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over a 2007 Honda motorcycle which...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA


County Commissioners Announce Special Public Meeting Agenda

Meeting will also be Live Streamed at https://www.facebook.com/garrettcountygovernment/. The Board of County Commissioners may close a portion of this public meeting and move into Executive Session to comply with a specific constitutional, statutory, or judicial requirement that may prevent public disclosure about a particular proceeding or matter. *To comment on...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD


Two admit to killing, robbing Preston County man in 2019

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two Preston County residents have admitted to first degree murder in the May 2019 murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, entered guilty pleas this week to first degree murder and robbery. The investigation...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV


New Magistrate to Take Office in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia’s 159th magistratewas sworn into office at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Destiny Baptist Church, 115 Raleigh Street, Martinsburg. Michelle Barnes-Russell was appointed June 14 by Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) Chief Judge Michael D. Lorensen. Her first...
MARTINSBURG, WV


Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer County, Mineral County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will...


Medical cannabis finally here!

On June 17, a company named New Leaf opened a medical cannabis dispensary in Martinsburg. Beginning at 10 a.m. that day, a long line of customers attested to the necessity of this new facility. New Leaf has been licensed, so far, to open 10 dispensaries in West Virginia. The Martinsburg...
MARTINSBURG, WV


Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD


It's Happening: A Daytrip to Hovatter's Wildlife Zoo in Kingwood

The giddy repetitions of “Are we there yet?” had rhythmed from the backseat for about the last 10 miles. The kids couldn’t wait. We had. traveled a most scenic route from Bridgeport, exiting I-79 North via Goshen Road then taking 119 South to Gladesville Road and a series of short jaunts until we reached Hovatter's Wildlife Zoo.
BRIDGEPORT, CT


Man gets chance to hug his mom after nine years

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. Cohan has been living with his friend and caregiver, Paula, in the Winchester area for the past several years. While he’s grateful for her support, each day brings a new challenge. That’s why a nonprofit called Team Gleason...
WINCHESTER, VA

