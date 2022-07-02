Cumberland Police Investigate Two Incidents

The Cumberland Police responded to West Industrial Blvd for a report of an assault that was occurring in a vehicle. The vehicle had pulled to the side of the road to await the Police. Upon arrival, officers contacted a female and male. The female victim advised that she was driving home with the male as a passenger. The two were arguing, when the male attempted to gain control of the steering wheel, nearly causing an accident. When he was unsuccessful, the male struck her and scratched her on the legs. Based on the victim’s statements and visible injuries observed on her, Calvin Jacob Kniseley, age 27 was placed under arrest for Second Degree Assault and taken to Central Booking for his initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner. He was released on his own recognizance.

