A true fan of professional golf tournaments commented this week on how valuable the perceived-as-lesser events truly are. They may not measure greatness in the way that major events do, but they measure survival and achievement in the way that quarterly bonuses and interviews can. These events change the lives of tour players. That made cut leads to another chance next week. That late-Sunday birdie leads to exempt status next year. The measuring stick is different but, just as meters are to yards, it still measures something that matters … a lot. With that in mind, let’s run down what we saw this week on Tour Rundown. And, Happy Independence Day to those of you in the USA.

SILVIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO