If you’re looking for an outdoor activity to enjoy while you’re in Springfield, Missouri, you’ve come to the right place. The area is home to a wide range of attractions, including an arts center and a farmer’s market. There are also numerous thrift stores, resale boutiques, and flea markets. For shopping and dining, Springfield is home to the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. While you’re there, you’ll likely find a great deal, so don’t forget to check it out!

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO