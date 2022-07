ALAMOSA— The newest portion of downtown art in Alamosa was unveiled on Wednesday. David Montgomery, Sally Lopez of Papers of Distinction and the City of Alamosa came together to add the mural “Chicos and Capulin” to Centennial Park south of Papers of Distinction on State Street. The mural was funded with a $11,400 Colorado Creative Corps American Rescue Plan Grant. The Colorado Creative Corps ARP Grant provides funds to individual artists for specific, definable projects that connect artists and organizations to local initiatives.

