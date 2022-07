ALAMOSA— Alamosa County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) had the pleasure of meeting Physical Therapist Greg Hensley at its’ recent BOCC meeting, where he talked briefly about his work. Greg has been employed as a full time Physical Therapist (PT) since May at SLV Home Health, the licensed home health agency which is part of Alamosa County Public Health Department.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO