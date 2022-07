SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates spoke with the man shot in October 2021 after his case was dismissed against his wishes. Matthew Maka was shot in the groin area in October, 2021 in Saguache County. Joseph Taylor was arrested on attempted murder charges, but those charges were eventually dropped on June 10, 2022, The post Man shot in Saguache has cased dismissed by District Attorney Alonzo Payne against his wishes appeared first on KRDO.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO