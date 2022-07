Environmental groups have taken the Biden administration back to court in an attempt to stop the largest onshore oil and gas lease sale since President Joe Biden took office. Friends of the Earth and the Wilderness Society accused the administration of violating Biden’s commitments to help abate climate change and filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday arguing that the Bureau of Land Management failed its environmental review obligations in approving the large lease sale in Wyoming. The plaintiffs asked the court to "set aside" the bureau's record of decision approving the sale and all leases sold.

WYOMING STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO