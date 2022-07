Rehoboth beachgoers got an unexpected viewing experience the morning of June 24 – the lifting and then installation of a new pool at One Virginia Avenue. Similar to other projects that require a heavy object to be lifted to the rooftop of a building, a crane was used for this move too. The pool was strapped to a trailer parked in the lot between the Village Improvement Association and the Pennsylvania Railroad House. The crane operator slowly lifted the pool from the trailer and then rotated it around toward One Virginia Avenue, which is a 105-unit condominium complex that sits on the Boardwalk. Facing the Boardwalk, on the ground level, are Rehoboth Toy & Kite and Atlantic Cycles.

