A championship rematch has been set for SummerSlam. After Bobby Lashley started the show talking about how grateful he was to be the United States Champion, Theory interrupted and challenged Lashley to a title rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. Theory recently lost the title to Lashley at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, but he would go on to win the Money In The Bank briefcase in the main event of the show after being inserted into the match by Adam Pearce.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO