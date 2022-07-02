Matthew Sinclair of Carthage Wins Fiddler 5K

Tavous “Boppa” Martin age 71 of Smithville, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday morning, July 3, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He was born July 23, 1950 to his parents, the late Paul and Lassie Linder Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 children , Tamyra Taylor and Dennis Braun; 1 brother, Jimmy Martin and 2 sisters, Paulette Winchester and Betty Cantrell. Boppa was a member of the Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church and served and worshipped in several other churches through the years. He was a man that loved the Lord and worshipped with everything in him. He retired from Tenneco and had worked at Texas Boot and Genesco earlier. Boppa was a man that loved people. He enjoyed sports and his Kentucky Wildcats. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley Martin of Smithville; daughter, Susan (Chuck) Gulick of McMinnville; grandchildren, Shana (Will) Key of Smithville, LaTroya (Phil) Key of Monterey, Sydney (Kevin) Alambatin of McMinnville, Tracy (Stacey) Rollings and Jessica (Travis) Gregg both of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Tavia, Liam, Greyson, Kyleigh, Holden, Leilani, Kainoa, Hailee, Warren, Jaycee, Joslyn, Ryder, Ty, Liza and baby girl Key; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Braun of Indiana; brother, Jerry (Carlene) Martin of Smithville; sister, Dorothy George of Smithville; several nieces, nephews, special loved ones and friends also survive. Funeral Worship Service will be 3:PM Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bros. Andy Patterson and Michael Hale officiating and burial will follow in DeKalb Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 1:PM until 8:PM and Wednesday 10:AM until the time of the service at 3:PM. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be to the charity or local church of your choice, in memory of Tavous. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

