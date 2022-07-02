ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

General News

By HV1 Staff
hudsonvalleyone.com
 3 days ago

Interested in the Esopus Creek...

hudsonvalleyone.com

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hudson Valley One’s picks for July 6 to July 12

That hot summer weather is officially upon us. There are also a lot of hot summer activities in the Hudson Valley. Restaurants are hopping, farmers markets are in full swing, swimming holes are being discovered by yet another crowd of tourists competing with the locals for a little water; hiking is a sweaty endeavor for the next couple of months and so much more.
HUDSON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties celebrates the 4th of July with a parade and fireworks

An enthusiastic crowd on Monday greeted the return of the Independence Day Parade in the Village of Saugerties. Crowds lined the streets and nearly an hour before the parade stepped off, the folding chairs lined the parade route. The fire trucks, floats, marching bands and local political organizations stepped off...
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Let Freedom Ring! Independence Day celebration at the Senate House

The Senate House’s annual Let Freedom Ring! Independence Day celebration was held in Kingston on Saturday, July 2. There were readings of patriotic speeches and patriotic songs performed by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Pipe Band. Also, attendees viewed colonial medicine demonstrations, hearthside cooking, games and crafts for children. The 3rd Ulster Militia unit was on site demonstrating 18th century camp life and a flag retiring ceremony was conducted.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Banned Book Fair

There was a Banned Book Fair at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston in its fellowship hall on Saturday, July 2. The event was held in conjunction with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Catskills, Rough Draft Bar and Books, Half Moon Books, The Kingston Library and World’s End Comics.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esopus Creek#General News
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Shelter” at White Pines

The 16 sculptures and installations comprising “Shelter” constitute the first outdoor exhibition in two years on the grounds of White Pines, the historic house owned and maintained by the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild. The theme is especially relevant following the isolation of the pandemic, when we all took shelter.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Something for everyone at the Saugerties Food Truck Festival

The first weekend of the Saugerties food truck festival was held on Sunday, July 3 at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex. Shortly after the Festival opened, lines at most vendors were short and service was quick. The exception was The Mac Factor gourmet mac and cheese, where the line stretched to as many as 30. What was the great attraction?
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston School District seeks savings, efficiency

Officials in the Kingston City School District last month provided details of a $3.9 million energy performance contract they say will transform the district and pay for itself over time. “What we’re looking at is conservation measures using this energy performance contract,” said Superintendent Paul Padalino during a meeting of...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Police searching for two in Woodstock burglary

Police have identified two persons of interest in a June 27 burglary in the area of Ratterman Road and state Route 375. State police, Ulster County Sherriff’s Office and Woodstock Police are investigating the burglary that occurred at 3:40 p.m. June 27. They describe one person as a dark-skinned female wearing a hijab who was seen operating a Segway scooter. The second person is described as a Hispanic male around 5 feet, 7 inches and 140 pounds, wearing a gray and white baseball hat, t-shirt and pants.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

9U New Paltz All-Star Baseball wins first-ever State championship

The 9U New Paltz All-Star Baseball team won the Southern NY State Championship in a 14-7 win over Poughkeepsie on Saturday, July 2. This is the first time a New Paltz baseball team has won a State All-Star Championship in 14 years. The team beat Marlboro last week to secure a District 3 championship as well. They went undefeated in both tournaments, winning an impressive seven games against Highland, Marlboro, East Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. Congratulations to Henry Bayer, Cormac Borden, Dominick Canosa, Sam DiSciullo, Hudson Gates, Jack Giunta, Benjamin Herron, Jackson Herron, Josiah Karsten, Cameron Lafalce, Cameron MacDonald, Declan O’Rourke, Michael Pritts, Mica Stanmyer and Nolan Willingham. Congrats and thank you to head coach Mike Pritts and assistant coaches Zach Lafalce and Jason MacDonald. The team is now headed to the Regional tournament in Maryland.
NEW PALTZ, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy