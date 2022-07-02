General News

The 9U New Paltz All-Star Baseball team won the Southern NY State Championship in a 14-7 win over Poughkeepsie on Saturday, July 2. This is the first time a New Paltz baseball team has won a State All-Star Championship in 14 years. The team beat Marlboro last week to secure a District 3 championship as well. They went undefeated in both tournaments, winning an impressive seven games against Highland, Marlboro, East Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. Congratulations to Henry Bayer, Cormac Borden, Dominick Canosa, Sam DiSciullo, Hudson Gates, Jack Giunta, Benjamin Herron, Jackson Herron, Josiah Karsten, Cameron Lafalce, Cameron MacDonald, Declan O’Rourke, Michael Pritts, Mica Stanmyer and Nolan Willingham. Congrats and thank you to head coach Mike Pritts and assistant coaches Zach Lafalce and Jason MacDonald. The team is now headed to the Regional tournament in Maryland.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO