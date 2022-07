KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting out on the water can be a very fun event during Fourth of July weekend but it can also be dangerous in certain scenarios. Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were very strict when they issue citations in cases where small children were not wearing life jackets on boats. This was just one thing they look for while on the water.

