ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

Holiday Garbage Pick up

cityofpewaukee.us
 3 days ago

JOHNS will be closed for Independence Day, and therefore all routes will be...

www.cityofpewaukee.us

Comments / 1

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Parade cancelled and fireworks postponed in Germantown | By Germantown PD

The Germantown Independence Day 4th of July Committee has determined that due to the impeding weather in the Germantown area and the concern for the safety of the public, the 4th of July Parade has been CANCELLED and tonight’s fireworks have been postponed. The fireworks, music and food have...
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Historic Hotel Grafton sold to Cedarburg couple

GRAFTON — After carefully and lovingly restoring the historic Hotel Grafton to its original 1892 charm, Kit Keller and Paul Rushing were not just going to hand the keys off to anyone. Paul Rushing first announced publicly at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Awards event in May that he...
GRAFTON, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Hartford, WI Fourth of July parade

A Color Guard leads the Fourth of July parade in Hartford, WI. Other units in the parade include (below photos, clockwise from upper left) Cub Scout Pack 3794, Aspen Sky winery and event center, the Slinger High School band, Glacier Hills area Girl Scouts, Cedar Springs Ranch, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and the Hartford City Band.
HARTFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Pewaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Pewaukee, WI
Government
Wisconsin Examiner

Water utilities must act quickly and transparently to address PFAS contamination

Tap water is essential to our lives. It is a vital building block of good health as long as it is safe to use. Unfortunately, our regulatory system assumes that exposure to chemicals is safe until proven otherwise. This assumption is troublesome because even when science demonstrates health risks, it can take years for the government to catch up and protect our health.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee fireworks postponed indefinitely; other communities reschedule

MILWAUKEE — After many communities, including Milwaukee, postponed fireworks on July 4th due to storms, some are postponing indefinitely or finding other dates. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park, Wilson Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Enjoy summer and spend a day at Lake Lenwood

West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘We are all ready for it to be done’

OZAUKEE COUNTY — It may just be easier to hop onto the Ozaukee Interurban Trail if you want to get around southern Ozaukee County this summer. It seems the number of main thoroughfares open to area drivers is more limited every day as we enter the heart of the road work season.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th drinking and boating crackdown: 'Operation Dry Water'

MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee and other municipalities postponing fireworks due to weather

MILWAUKEE — Due to the possibility of severe storms, many municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin have postponed their 4th of July fireworks displays. Here is the updated list:. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee Public Schools require federal college aid application before graduation

Hoping to encourage more students to pursue college, Milwaukee Public Schools will require completion of federal financial aid applications before graduation. In a unanimous vote, members of the Milwaukee County Board of School Directors approved a recommendation that FAFSA applications be added to existing graduation requirements. During a board committee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heat advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin, noon-8 p.m. Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to be in effect for several counties in southeast Wisconsin from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. The counties impacted include Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, and Walworth. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Impressive field of black conservatives running for office

MADISON — Erik Ngutse was born into a genocide, lost his father to hatred and lived a refugee’s life before landing in the land of the free. Ngutse, 30, of Brookfield, says he’s running for the Assembly to fight for the freedom only found in his adopted home — the United States of America.
WISCONSIN STATE
stevenspoint.news

DOT to start new I-39 construction project

MADISON – The Department of Transportation (DOT) North Central Region has announced a new project scheduled for I-39, from County X to the Marathon County line. Construction is scheduled to start July 5 and will be completed in mid-August. “Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy