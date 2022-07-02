Holiday Garbage Pick up

The Germantown Independence Day 4th of July Committee has determined that due to the impeding weather in the Germantown area and the concern for the safety of the public, the 4th of July Parade has been CANCELLED and tonight’s fireworks have been postponed. The fireworks, music and food have...
WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
GRAFTON — After carefully and lovingly restoring the historic Hotel Grafton to its original 1892 charm, Kit Keller and Paul Rushing were not just going to hand the keys off to anyone. Paul Rushing first announced publicly at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Awards event in May that he...
A Color Guard leads the Fourth of July parade in Hartford, WI. Other units in the parade include (below photos, clockwise from upper left) Cub Scout Pack 3794, Aspen Sky winery and event center, the Slinger High School band, Glacier Hills area Girl Scouts, Cedar Springs Ranch, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and the Hartford City Band.
Tap water is essential to our lives. It is a vital building block of good health as long as it is safe to use. Unfortunately, our regulatory system assumes that exposure to chemicals is safe until proven otherwise. This assumption is troublesome because even when science demonstrates health risks, it can take years for the government to catch up and protect our health.
MILWAUKEE — After many communities, including Milwaukee, postponed fireworks on July 4th due to storms, some are postponing indefinitely or finding other dates. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park, Wilson Park.
West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
OZAUKEE COUNTY — It may just be easier to hop onto the Ozaukee Interurban Trail if you want to get around southern Ozaukee County this summer. It seems the number of main thoroughfares open to area drivers is more limited every day as we enter the heart of the road work season.
MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
MILWAUKEE — Due to the possibility of severe storms, many municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin have postponed their 4th of July fireworks displays. Here is the updated list:. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park,...
Hoping to encourage more students to pursue college, Milwaukee Public Schools will require completion of federal financial aid applications before graduation. In a unanimous vote, members of the Milwaukee County Board of School Directors approved a recommendation that FAFSA applications be added to existing graduation requirements. During a board committee...
MONONA, Wis. — When you married your significant other, was a muddy, 300-meter obstacle course in your vows? That kind of passion was there in the couples who took to the Wisconsin Wife Carrying Championships. Racers didn’t start with “on your marks.” Their signal was “WIVES UP!”...
MILWAUKEE — For nearly a year, WISN 12 News has been calling attention to the issue with illegal dumping in Milwaukee County parks. Now, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking people to help catch others in the act.
If I could afford it I would love to buy this house. Not only is it pretty and sits on a lake but it also has some insanely awesome amenities. These amenities are so over the top and I love them. I mean, this Madison, Wisconsin house SHOULD have some over-the-top amenities because it's listed for $4,250,000!
MILWAUKEE — Culver's is adding two new frozen custard flavors to its "Flavors of The Day" lineup this summer. Espresso Toffee Bar will make its debut July 10 and Peach Crisp will launch a month later on Aug. 10. Both flavors will be at all of Culver's 850-plus restaurants and will then be rotated into the Flavor the Day calendars going forward.
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to be in effect for several counties in southeast Wisconsin from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. The counties impacted include Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, and Walworth. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com...
YORKVILLE — Racine County government is looking to spend more than $380,000 before the end of the year to create 12 positions to support people in crisis. One position would support those facing violence, while the other 11 would support those experiencing mental health crises. Delagrave. Improving mental health...
MADISON — Erik Ngutse was born into a genocide, lost his father to hatred and lived a refugee’s life before landing in the land of the free. Ngutse, 30, of Brookfield, says he’s running for the Assembly to fight for the freedom only found in his adopted home — the United States of America.
On a mid-June weekend, Raquel Urbina made seven trips to Milwaukee-area grocery stores in search of the hypoallergenic baby formula she needs to feed her 10-month-old daughter. She had little time to spare. Her monthly supplemental nutrition benefits through the state’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program were set to...
MADISON – The Department of Transportation (DOT) North Central Region has announced a new project scheduled for I-39, from County X to the Marathon County line. Construction is scheduled to start July 5 and will be completed in mid-August. “Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and...
