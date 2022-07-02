ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

3rd Annual Summer Salon

northernexpress.com
 3 days ago

Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Leland's 4th of July Celebration

Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
LELAND, MI
northernexpress.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
Charlevoix, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Charlevoix, MI
northernexpress.com

Bay View Woods Walk

A Bay View inter-program/Little Traverse Bay Bands’ collaborative woods walk experience. Hear woodwinds & strings playing amongst the trees & readings from Becoming Rooted; see local artist works & graphic arts; learn from children sharing info about plants, wildlife, & the woodland life cycle, plus much more.
BAY VIEW, MI
northernexpress.com

Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
#Salon#Arts Showcasing#The Drawbridge Uke Band#Sat
northernexpress.com

4th of July in Petoskey

The Petoskey downtown parade will kick off at 6pm at the Petoskey High School. The Petoskey Steel Drum Band will perform downtown at 7pm. There will be live music at the waterfront, & the fireworks show will happen along the waterfront at dusk.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

SummerFest

Enjoy summer tubing, Uncle Sam on stilts with balloon animals, chipping contest, corn hole, ladder golf & horse shoes, a bounce house, face painting, live entertainment with Scheer Entertainment, & fireworks at dusk. Everything is free, except fireworks are $10/car.
GAYLORD, MI
northernexpress.com

Fireworks Festival

Located behind the Lakeview Hotel, overlooking Lake Bellaire. Find 'Fireworks Festival' on Facebook.
BELLAIRE, MI

