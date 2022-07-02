3rd Annual Summer Salon

Kids can get ready to participate in the 4th of July Parade by decorating their bikes between 1-3pm at the Old Art Building. Decorations will be supplied. The Parade will start at 3pm & march down Main St. Also featuring two concerts; one at 1pm on the Old Art Building lawn & another (featuring the Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums Corps) at 5pm on the Village Green.
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
A Bay View inter-program/Little Traverse Bay Bands’ collaborative woods walk experience. Hear woodwinds & strings playing amongst the trees & readings from Becoming Rooted; see local artist works & graphic arts; learn from children sharing info about plants, wildlife, & the woodland life cycle, plus much more.
The Petoskey downtown parade will kick off at 6pm at the Petoskey High School. The Petoskey Steel Drum Band will perform downtown at 7pm. There will be live music at the waterfront, & the fireworks show will happen along the waterfront at dusk.
Enjoy summer tubing, Uncle Sam on stilts with balloon animals, chipping contest, corn hole, ladder golf & horse shoes, a bounce house, face painting, live entertainment with Scheer Entertainment, & fireworks at dusk. Everything is free, except fireworks are $10/car.
