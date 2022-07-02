ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

By Joanne Bauer
explorejeffersonpa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A slight chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight – Mostly...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Slams into Utility Pole

BIG RUN BORO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a Punxsutawney man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole in Big Run Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 12:58 p.m. on June 30, Chad D. Carlson, 42, of Punxsutawney, fell asleep while operating a 2011 GMC Sierra, along State Route 119, in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Summer Deals Are Heating Up at Clarion Ford

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This month Clarion Ford is offering great deals on new vehicles. Take advantage of 1.9% financing for 36 months of several new models and don’t forget on many models when you custom order you get an extra $500.00 bonus cash on top of any public offers. Shop out of the weather in their giant climate-controlled showroom, and they may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Missing 13-Year-Old Templeton Girl Found

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A missing 13-year-old Templeton girl has been found following a brief search on Sunday evening. According to Kittanning-based State Police, the Templeton, Armstrong County girl was reported missing around 8:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. She was believed to be with a known 18-year-old Armstrong County male.
TEMPLETON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lilly

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Lilly. Lilly is an adult female Beagle mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Lilly is smart, funny, and friendly. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Punxsy Man Suffers Medical Episode While Driving, Crashes Into Utility Pole

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering a medical episode while he was driving along State Route 410. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred along the westbound lane of State Route 410, near McGees Mills Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 7:37 p.m.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brockway Community Celebrates 56th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – The official designation is the 56th Annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July, but residents in Brockway also celebrated 200 years of the Brockway family living in the Little Toby Valley. (Pictured above: Brockway High School Marching Band in the Fourth of July parade.) Brockway’s...
BROCKWAY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Forensic Liaison

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison. POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
JOBS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Kalyumet Fore Fun, Campground Offers Fun for the Entire Family!

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Rain or shine, Mark and Becky Wineman have the entertainment spot for the entire family: Kalyumet Fore Fun and Kalyumet Campground!. (Photos by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) “There is something for everyone here,” Becky Wineman told exploreClarion.com. Owners Mark and Becky Wineman opened what...
LUCINDA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Caseworker I- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake. POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of...
JOBS
