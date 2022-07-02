Opinion: Nip ban makes sense

ROCHESTER — Tri-Town Against Racism is hosting a Community Conversation, formerly known as a Town Hall, in person from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Rochester Memorial School, 16 Pine St. The event will feature a question-and-answer session with the organization’s leadership panel and the chance to...
Sellers and buyers filled the town green on Main Street on Monday for the Wareham Historical Society’s annual antique fair. Monday marked the organization’s 44th annual fair, which was paused over the past two years because of the pandemic. But this year on the morning of Independence Day,...
Summertime is here, and so is … a labor shortage?. Job ads that once called for experienced workers now ask for those “willing to learn.” The harbormaster who once employed between five to 10 summer employees now has three to work with, and one’s away on military leave. Even higher pay hasn’t attracted enough qualified staffers to work in Gateway Tavern’s kitchen.
The Office of the Attorney General has approved a dozen Wellesley town or zoning bylaws passed at Annual Town Meeting. These cover subjects such as allowing service and consumption of alcohol on sidewalks/rights of way in commercial districts, the Wellesley Housing Authority’s board make-up, and outdoor lighting, among others.
The Mattapoisett Free Public Library offers events for people of all ages during the summer. The public is invited to stop in to cool off and check out all the things the library has to offer beyond books. Here is a sampling of upcoming events in July:. Tuesday, July 12.
MARION — The Town of Marion has received another shipment of COVID-19 at home rapid antigen tests. Residents may pick up tests at the following locations during their regular business hours starting on July 7: Board of Health Office at the Marion Town House, 2 Spring St.; Council on Aging at the Community Center, 465 Mill St. and Marion Police Department, 550 Mill St.
As food prices climb due to inflation, Bertucci’s is offering its customers some relief by turning back the clock. The Italian restaurant chain, which was founded in Somerville in 1981, is offering customers a throwback menu with prices from the 1980s for select days in July. On July 6,...
MARION — Patriotism and community spirit paraded through Marion Monday morning during the annual Fourth of July celebration. The parade combined traditional staples, such as bands, vintage vehicles, police cruisers and fire trucks, with features that reflected the town’s rural background, including tractors and horses. And there there...
United States Attorney gunning for Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Jon Keller scored the first interview get with United States Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins this past weekend. At least as regards United State Attorney Rollins’ previously...
After closing due to the Covid pandemic, Butterflies of Cape Cod is finally welcoming guests again for the first time in two years. The only butterfly habitat on the SouthCoast opens its doors today and should remain full of fluttering for the entire summer. People have been patiently waiting for...
Book discussions were lively and dinners delightful as more than 75 residents and friends gathered at various Marion homes on two evenings for the 3rd annual Tables of Content fundraiser to support the Elizabeth Taber Library. Several book titles were offered; participants chose a book to discuss and joined a...
(WJAR) — Fourth of July weekend may be a popular time to let off fireworks in places like your backyard, but cities and towns in Southern New England are cracking down on illegal use. In Massachusetts, it's illegal to use or sell any kind of fireworks. In Rhode Island...
Mayor Shaunna O’Connell and Police Chief Edward J. Walsh report the City of Taunton will be increasing enforcement of state laws and City ordinances pertaining to the use of all-terrain vehicles and bikes in an effort to crack down on reckless and unsafe operations, especially in the area of Hopewell Park.
Dozens of kids and their families participated in the annual Independence Day parade through the Swifts Beach neighborhood Monday morning. Dressed up in all things red, white and blue, kids and their parents made their way around the block, starting and ending at the Swifts Beach Improvement Association’s clubhouse.
Two students have been awarded scholarships to help them pursue careers in medicine, thanks to a scholarship fund created in honor of Dr. Thomas Gleason. Dr. Gleason, a Wareham physician who served the community for over 38 years, passed away in February, 2020 after a brief illness. A memorial scholarship was established to assist Wareham residents who plan to pursue or are enrolled in careers in the field of medicine.
Boston, MA – A rights group called for change after a Massachusetts woman received no jail time in an attack on a Spanish-speaking family. Stephanie Armstrong was sentenced Thursday in connection with an assault on a Latinx mother and minor in East Boston after Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, who was also involved with the crime, was sentenced earlier this year.
MARION – As Chris Adams of the Marion Recreation Committee began the countdown for the Marion Mile, a voice called out from the crowd of children ages six to 14 as they took their places at the start. “Don’t start, I have to tie my shoe!” someone shouted....
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Two people are safe after they were thrown from a boat into the ocean off Marshfield, Massachusetts, leaving the boat spinning in the water until crews were able to shut it down. Marshfield Harbormaster Michael DiMeo said the two people, both in their 20s, somehow fell...
I saw him in the corner of my eye as I was driving along behind the bus. He was running and came alongside my car, waving and shouting because he had missed the bus. Too late. Off it sped with a rumble. Assuming he was a student heading for a class, I pulled over, stopped, and gave a short toot. He increased the pace, stopped short, opened the door, and jumped in.
This year, the Dog Park Affiliation of Wareham’s creative contest will herald the dog park’s opening this fall. The DPAW Unleash the PAWsibilities contest is open to kids ages 5 to 16, with both visual and literary entries welcome. This year, contestants have two themes to choose from:...
