ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Opinion: Nip ban makes sense

theweektoday.com
 3 days ago

I'm writing in appreciation of the ban on selling "nips" in Wareham. Daily some...

wareham.theweektoday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

Tri-Town Against Racism to sponsor community conversation

ROCHESTER — Tri-Town Against Racism is hosting a Community Conversation, formerly known as a Town Hall, in person from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Rochester Memorial School, 16 Pine St. The event will feature a question-and-answer session with the organization’s leadership panel and the chance to...
ROCHESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Antique fair returns to town green after pandemic pause

Sellers and buyers filled the town green on Main Street on Monday for the Wareham Historical Society’s annual antique fair. Monday marked the organization’s 44th annual fair, which was paused over the past two years because of the pandemic. But this year on the morning of Independence Day,...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Labor shortage hits Wareham employers

Summertime is here, and so is … a labor shortage?. Job ads that once called for experienced workers now ask for those “willing to learn.” The harbormaster who once employed between five to 10 summer employees now has three to work with, and one’s away on military leave. Even higher pay hasn’t attracted enough qualified staffers to work in Gateway Tavern’s kitchen.
WAREHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wareham, MA
Government
City
Wareham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
theweektoday.com

July events set at Mattapoisett library

The Mattapoisett Free Public Library offers events for people of all ages during the summer. The public is invited to stop in to cool off and check out all the things the library has to offer beyond books. Here is a sampling of upcoming events in July:. Tuesday, July 12.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Marion offering covid tests

MARION — The Town of Marion has received another shipment of COVID-19 at home rapid antigen tests. Residents may pick up tests at the following locations during their regular business hours starting on July 7: Board of Health Office at the Marion Town House, 2 Spring St.; Council on Aging at the Community Center, 465 Mill St. and Marion Police Department, 550 Mill St.
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

Parade blends themes of patriotism, community spirit

MARION — Patriotism and community spirit paraded through Marion Monday morning during the annual Fourth of July celebration. The parade combined traditional staples, such as bands, vintage vehicles, police cruisers and fire trucks, with features that reflected the town’s rural background, including tractors and horses. And there there...
MARION, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nip
FUN 107

Cape Cod Butterflies Fluttering for Guests Once Again

After closing due to the Covid pandemic, Butterflies of Cape Cod is finally welcoming guests again for the first time in two years. The only butterfly habitat on the SouthCoast opens its doors today and should remain full of fluttering for the entire summer. People have been patiently waiting for...
FALL RIVER, MA
theweektoday.com

Opinion: Tables of content a delicious success

Book discussions were lively and dinners delightful as more than 75 residents and friends gathered at various Marion homes on two evenings for the 3rd annual Tables of Content fundraiser to support the Elizabeth Taber Library. Several book titles were offered; participants chose a book to discuss and joined a...
MARION, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theweektoday.com

Kids parade through Swifts Beach in decked-out bikes, scooters

Dozens of kids and their families participated in the annual Independence Day parade through the Swifts Beach neighborhood Monday morning. Dressed up in all things red, white and blue, kids and their parents made their way around the block, starting and ending at the Swifts Beach Improvement Association’s clubhouse.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Nursing students supported by Dr. Thomas Gleason Scholarships

Two students have been awarded scholarships to help them pursue careers in medicine, thanks to a scholarship fund created in honor of Dr. Thomas Gleason. Dr. Gleason, a Wareham physician who served the community for over 38 years, passed away in February, 2020 after a brief illness. A memorial scholarship was established to assist Wareham residents who plan to pursue or are enrolled in careers in the field of medicine.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Group accuses court of increasing racism and bigotry after Massachusetts woman gets no jail time in attack on Spanish-speaking family

Boston, MA – A rights group called for change after a Massachusetts woman received no jail time in an attack on a Spanish-speaking family. Stephanie Armstrong was sentenced Thursday in connection with an assault on a Latinx mother and minor in East Boston after Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, who was also involved with the crime, was sentenced earlier this year.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Kids get running start with Marion Mile

MARION – As Chris Adams of the Marion Recreation Committee began the countdown for the Marion Mile, a voice called out from the crowd of children ages six to 14 as they took their places at the start. “Don’t start, I have to tie my shoe!” someone shouted....
FACEBOOK
GoLocalProv

What Should I Have Done? What Would You Do? Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

I saw him in the corner of my eye as I was driving along behind the bus. He was running and came alongside my car, waving and shouting because he had missed the bus. Too late. Off it sped with a rumble. Assuming he was a student heading for a class, I pulled over, stopped, and gave a short toot. He increased the pace, stopped short, opened the door, and jumped in.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Unleash the creativity for a contest ahead of new dog park’s opening

This year, the Dog Park Affiliation of Wareham’s creative contest will herald the dog park’s opening this fall. The DPAW Unleash the PAWsibilities contest is open to kids ages 5 to 16, with both visual and literary entries welcome. This year, contestants have two themes to choose from:...
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy