Tropical Storm Colin Briefing (7-2-22)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast continues with air you can wear; muggy 70s for your Tuesday evening with an option for a stray shower or storm. For the rest of the week, a few tough-to-time thunderstorm complexes may get...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you have a happy and safe Independence Day! Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast that has a familiar summer drumbeat here on the Fourth. Perhaps not all - but much - of the Cape Fear Region ought to be shower or storm-free by fireworks time. In the week ahead, typical summertime heat and humidity will take over with seasonable highs peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Summery scattered showers and storms remain possible each day.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Sunday, Oak Island responded to six separate rescue calls, including the fourth Oak Island drowning of the season. All this while Oak Island Water Rescue says they flew a double red flag, discouraging people from getting into potentially dangerous water. “They can be in 18...
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday morning, bringing rain and winds, though the storm later weakened and conditions are expected to improve by Monday’s July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the possibility of localized flash flooding along the Carolinas coast through Sunday […]
WPDE — Severe weather is impacting many Fourth of July plans along the Grand Strand Monday. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Horry County until 5 p.m., and in Georgetown County until 5:15 p.m. Some locations experiencing flash flooding include North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Cherry Grove Inlet, North Myrtle Beach Airport and Cherry Grove Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Bonnie has officially formed in the Caribbean. At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bonnie was located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 81.0 West. Bonnie is moving toward the west near 20 mph and a continued westward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night. A west-northwestward motion is expected to begin on Sunday and continue into Monday.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties earlier Monday. At 11:45 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 1 -2 inches possible. The City...
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area required assistance Sunday, authorities said. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore […]
ORLANDO, Fla. – A disturbance that has been moving up the Atlantic coast has developed into Tropical Storm Colin. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Colin is situated about 10 miles west southwest of Myrtle Beach, and is moving northeast at 7 mph. [TRENDING: 31 dogs seized from Marion County...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A waterspout was spotted Monday morning in the North Myrtle Beach area, along with an apparent fox on the beach. Video taken at about 7 a.m. from Kyle Warren shows the waterspout. Shortly before the waterspout was spotted, a News13 viewer sent a photo of what appears to be […]
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — More than 100 Great Shearwater birds have washed up onto Brunswick County’s Beaches in just the last four days. Sea Biscuit Shelter in Oak Island says good Samaritans have dropped off between 106 and 109 of the South Atlantic species. Shearwater birds are water birds, only coming to land in Southern Africa and South America to nest.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lightning strikes caused four structure fires on Monday in North Myrtle Beach as storms moved through the area, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. One of the fires was on Tortuga Lane in Cherry Grove, officials said. Three of the four fires were able to be addressed quickly. […]
BRUNSWICK, NC (WWAY) —After two drivers hit a 500-pound bear in Brunswick County on Sunday night, NC Wildlife is asking residents to be cautious and aware with the recent increase in bear sightings near the highways. Last night, two cars on river road near Winnabow hit the bear. No...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach restaurant had to make the tough decision to close on the busy Fourth of July holiday after intense storms hit the area. Weldon Boyd with Buoys on the Boulevard said the restaurant flooded pretty bad after heavy downpours hit.
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Another drowning in Oak Island over the weekend makes it the town’s fourth of the year. With the rise in drownings, town officials have met to lessen these numbers and keep beachgoers safe. The product of this meeting was the “Keep it Free From Street to Sea” campaign.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday afternoon in a fire that occurred after lightning apparently struck the bell tower of the Surfside Presbyterian Church, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 1:28 p.m. to the fire at the church at 8732 Highway 17 Bypass South, and crews were able […]
Oak Island, N.C. — Planning a last-minute visit down to the beach for Fourth of July? You might find some of the popular beach spots are swarming with tourists this weekend. If you want to enjoy your time but avoid as much traffic as possible, here's where you should try.
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Close to 100 groups participated in the Southport Fourth of the July Parade on Monday. The parade started about 15 minutes early as organizers attempted to avoid inclement weather in the area. You can watch the recap above or the full parade below.
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — It’s a Saturday morning in mid-June, which means that Oak Island’s beach strand is crowded. The tide is rising, and the beach is narrow, particularly on the east end. Cynthia Grant, a member of Oak Island’s Beach Services Unit, weaves her utility...
