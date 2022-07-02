Tropical Storm Colin Briefing (7-2-22)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope you have a happy and safe Independence Day! Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast that has a familiar summer drumbeat here on the Fourth. Perhaps not all - but much - of the Cape Fear Region ought to be shower or storm-free by fireworks time. In the week ahead, typical summertime heat and humidity will take over with seasonable highs peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Summery scattered showers and storms remain possible each day.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO