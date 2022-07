Two students have been awarded scholarships to help them pursue careers in medicine, thanks to a scholarship fund created in honor of Dr. Thomas Gleason. Dr. Gleason, a Wareham physician who served the community for over 38 years, passed away in February, 2020 after a brief illness. A memorial scholarship was established to assist Wareham residents who plan to pursue or are enrolled in careers in the field of medicine.

