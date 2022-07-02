ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PSHG-TISS: A collection of polarization-resolved second harmonic generation microscopy images of fixed tissues

By Radu Hristu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond harmonic generation (SHG) microscopy is acknowledged as an established imaging technique capable to provide information on the collagen architecture in tissues that is highly valuable for the diagnostics of various pathologies. The polarization-resolved extension of SHG (PSHG) microscopy, together with associated image processing methods, retrieves extensive image sets under different...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction predictions using gene sequence natural vector

Predicting protein"“protein interaction and non-interaction are two important different aspects of multi-body structure predictions, which provide vital information about protein function. Some computational methods have recently been developed to complement experimental methods, but still cannot effectively detect real non-interacting protein pairs. We proposed a gene sequence-based method, named NVDT (Natural Vector combine with Dinucleotide and Triplet nucleotide), for the prediction of interaction and non-interaction. For protein"“protein non-interactions (PPNIs), the proposed method obtained accuracies of 86.23% for Homo sapiens and 85.34% for Mus musculus, and it performed well on three types of non-interaction networks. For protein-protein interactions (PPIs), we obtained accuracies of 99.20, 94.94, 98.56, 95.41, and 94.83% for Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Drosophila melanogaster, Helicobacter pylori, Homo sapiens, and Mus musculus, respectively. Furthermore, NVDT outperformed established sequence-based methods and demonstrated high prediction results for cross-species interactions. NVDT is expected to be an effective approach for predicting PPIs and PPNIs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular profiling of enteric nervous system cell lineages

The enteric nervous system (ENS) is an extensive network of enteric neurons and glial cells that is intrinsic to the gut wall and regulates almost all aspects of intestinal physiology. While considerable advancement has been made in understanding the genetic programs regulating ENS development, there is limited understanding of the molecular pathways that control ENS function in adult stages. One of the limitations in advancing the molecular characterization of the adult ENS relates to technical difficulties in purifying healthy neurons and glia from adult intestinal tissues. To overcome this, we developed novel methods for performing transcriptomic analysis of enteric neurons and glia, which are based on the isolation of fluorescently labeled nuclei. Here we provide a step-by-step protocol for the labeling of adult mouse enteric neuronal nuclei using adeno-associated-virus-mediated gene transfer, isolation of the labeled nuclei by fluorimetric analysis, RNA purification and nuclear RNA sequencing. This protocol has also been adapted for the isolation of enteric neuron and glia nuclei from myenteric plexus preparations from adult zebrafish intestine. Finally, we describe a method for visualization and quantification of RNA in myenteric ganglia: Spatial Integration of Granular Nuclear Signals (SIGNS). By following this protocol, it takes ~3 d to generate RNA and create cDNA libraries for nuclear RNA sequencing and 4 d to carry out high-resolution RNA expression analysis on ENS tissues.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heavy metal and organic dye removal via a hybrid porous hexagonal boron nitride-based magnetic aerogel

Numerous adsorbents have been introduced to efficiently remove heavy metals and organic dyes from environmental water samples. However, magnetic a porous network aerogels are rarely developed to capture inorganic and organic pollutants from aqueous. We herein fabricated hexagonal boron nitride nanosheets (h-BNNSs)-based on magnetic hybrid aerogels (MHAs) as a lightweight adsorbent for robust uptake of Cr(VI), As(V), methylene blue (MB) and acid orange (AO). The synthetic procedure of poly(ethyleneimine)-modified h-BNNSs (PEI-h-BNNSs) involved thermal poly condensation of melamine and boric acid, pyrolysis of the resultant products which allowed exfoliated by ultra-sonication process further functionalization with PEI-mediated modification of h-BNNSs. The as formed PEI-h-BNNSs allowed in-situ formation of magnetite nanoparticles (Fe3O4 NPs) decorated on their surfaces, which are turned to be PEI-h-BNNSs@Fe3O4 NPs. The lyophilization treatment of PEI-h-BNNSs@Fe3O4 NPs-loaded PVA hydrogels generated the MHAs with large porous structures, diverse and numerous functional groups, good super-paramagnetic and a zero net surface charge. These features enabled the proposed adsorbent (MHAs) to be utilized to efficiently remove Cr(VI), As(V), MB, and AO from an aqueous solution, with maximum adsorption capacity estimated to be 833, 426, 415, 286"‰mg"‰gâˆ’1, respectively. The adsorption kinetics and isotherm data demonstrated that MHAs mediated adsorption of Cr(VI), As(V), MB and AO followed the Freundlich isotherm model and a pseudo-second-order kinetics model. This finding signifies that the MHAs exhibit heterogeneous binding behavior with multilayer chemisorption of Cr(VI), As(V), MB and AO. Subsequently, the practical application were validated by conducting their detoxification of chromium and arsenic in soli-sludge samples.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Decadal trends in Cs concentrations in the bark and wood of trees contaminated by the Fukushima nuclear accident

Understanding the actual situation of radiocesium (137Cs) contamination of trees caused by the Fukushima nuclear accident is essential for predicting the future contamination of wood. Particularly important is determining whether the 137Cs dynamics within forests and trees have reached apparent steady state. We conducted a monitoring survey of four major tree species (Japanese cedar, Japanese cypress, konara oak, and Japanese red pine) at multiple sites. Using a dynamic linear model, we analyzed the temporal trends in 137Cs activity concentrations in the bark (whole), outer bark, inner bark, wood (whole), sapwood, and heartwood during the 2011"“2020 period. The activity concentrations were decay-corrected to September 1, 2020, to exclude the decrease due to the radioactive decay. The 137Cs concentrations in the whole and outer bark samples showed an exponential decrease in most plots but a flat trend in one plot, where 137Cs root uptake is considered to be high. The 137Cs concentration ratio (CR) of inner bark/sapwood showed a flat trend but the CR of heartwood/sapwood increased in many plots, indicating that the 137Cs dynamics reached apparent steady state within one year in the biologically active parts (inner bark and sapwood) and after several to more than 10Â years in the inactive part (heartwood). The 137Cs concentration in the whole wood showed an increasing trend in six plots. In four of these plots, the increasing trend shifted to a flat or decreasing trend. Overall, the results show that the 137Cs dynamics within forests and trees have reached apparent steady state in many plots, although the amount of 137Cs root uptake in some plots is possibly still increasing 10Â years after the accident. Clarifying the mechanisms and key factors determining the amount of 137Cs root uptake will be crucial for predicting wood contamination.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pshg#Connective Tissue#Harmonic#Microscopy#Shg
Nature.com

New damage model for simulating radiation-induced direct damage to biomolecular systems and experimental validation using pBR322 plasmid

In this work, we proposed a new damage model for estimating radiation-induced direct damage to biomolecular systems and validated its the effectiveness for pBR322 plasmids. The proposed model estimates radiation-induced damage to biomolecular systems by: (1) simulation geometry modeling using the coarse-grained (CG) technique to replace the minimum repeating units of a molecule with a single bead, (2) approximation of the threshold energy for radiation damage through CG potential calculation, (3) calculation of cumulative absorption energy for each radiation event in microscopic regions of CG models using the Monte Carlo track structure (MCTS) code, and (4) estimation of direct radiation damage to biomolecular systems by comparing CG potentials and absorption energy. The proposed model replicated measured data with an average error of approximately 14.2% in the estimation of radiation damage to pBR322 plasmids using the common MCTS code Geant4-DNA. This is similar to the results of previous simulation studies. However, in existing damage models, parameters are adjusted based on experimental data to increase the reliability of simulation results, whereas in the proposed model, they can be determined without using empirical data. Because the proposed model proposed is applicable to DNA and various biomolecular systems with minimal experimental data, it provides a new method that is convenient and effective for predicting damage in living organisms caused by radiation exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Long-term nutritional trends in the Finnish population estimated from a large laboratory database from 1987 to 2020

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09131-x, published online 23 March 2022. Pertti Lauri LÃ¤hteenmÃ¤ki was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. "T.T. and E.A. designed the study, M.S. retrieved the data, T.P. performed statistical analysis,...
FINLAND
Nature.com

A deep learning model to classify neoplastic state and tissue origin from transcriptomic data

Application of deep learning methods to transcriptomic data has the potential to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of tissue classification and cell state identification. Herein, we developed a multitask deep learning model for tissue classification combining publicly available whole transcriptomic (RNA-seq) datasets of non-neoplastic, neoplastic and peri-neoplastic tissue to classify disease state, tissue origin and neoplastic subclass. RNA-seq data from a total of 10,116 patient samples processed through a common pipeline were used for model training and validation. The model achieved 99% accuracy for disease state classification (ROC-AUC of 0.98) and 97% accuracy for tissue origin (ROC-AUC of 0.99). Moreover, the model achieved an accuracy of 92% (ROC-AUC 0.95) for neoplastic subclassification. This is the first multitask deep learning algorithm developed for tissue classification employing a uniform pipeline analysis of transcriptomic data with multiple tissue classifiers. This model serves as a framework for incorporating large transcriptomic datasets across conditions to facilitate clinical diagnosis and cell-based treatment strategies.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Adaptive coding for DNA storage with high storage density and low coverage

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 23 (2022) Cite this article. The rapid development of information technology has generated substantial data, which urgently requires new storage media and storage methods. DNA, as a storage medium with high density, high durability, and ultra-long storage time characteristics, is promising as a potential solution. However, DNA storage is still in its infancy and suffers from low space utilization of DNA strands, high read coverage, and poor coding coupling. Therefore, in this work, an adaptive coding DNA storage system is proposed to use different coding schemes for different coding region locations, and the method of adaptively generating coding constraint thresholds is used to optimize at the system level to ensure the efficient operation of each link. Images, videos, and PDF files of size 698"‰KB were stored in DNA using adaptive coding algorithms. The data were sequenced and losslessly decoded into raw data. Compared with previous work, the DNA storage system implemented by adaptive coding proposed in this paper has high storage density and low read coverage, which promotes the development of carbon-based storage systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neutralization of ionic interactions by dextran-based single-chain nanoparticles improves tobramycin diffusion into a mature biofilm

The extracellular matrix protects biofilm cells by reducing diffusion of antimicrobials. Tobramycin is an antibiotic used extensively to treat P. aeruginosa biofilms, but it is sequestered in the biofilm periphery by the extracellular negative charge matrix and loses its efficacy significantly. Dispersal of the biofilm extracellular matrix with enzymes such as DNase I is another promising therapy that enhances antibiotic diffusion into the biofilm. Here, we combine the charge neutralization of tobramycin provided by dextran-based single-chain polymer nanoparticles (SCPNs) together with DNase I to break the biofilm matrix. Our study demonstrates that the SCPNs improve the activity of tobramycin and DNase I by neutralizing the ionic interactions that keep this antibiotic in the biofilm periphery. Moreover, the detailed effects and interactions of nanoformulations with extracellular matrix components were revealed through time-lapse imaging of the P. aeruginosa biofilms by laser scanning confocal microscopy with specific labeling of the different biofilm components.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Modelling hominin evolution requires accurate hominin data

Replying to C. S. Mongle et al. Nature Ecology & Evolution https://doi.org/10.1038/s41559-022-01791-2 (2022). Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $119.00. only $9.92 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A truncated anti-CRISPR protein prevents spacer acquisition but not interference

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30310-x, published online 19 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained the following errors:. It contained an error in Fig. 4A, in which a 6-amino acid insertion (positions 101"“106) was incorrectly shown in protein AcrIIA6 123, compared to AcrIIA6 D1811. The correct figure now...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing data analysis suggests the cell"“cell interaction patterns of the pituitary"“kidney axis

Kidney functions, including electrolyte and water reabsorption and secretion, could be influenced by circulating hormones. The pituitary gland produces a variety of hormones and cytokines; however, the influence of these factors on the kidney has not been well explained and explored. To provide more in-depth information and insights to support the pituitary"“kidney axis connection, we used mouse pituitary and kidney single-cell transcriptomics data from the GEO database for further analysis. Based on a ligand"“receptor pair analysis, cell"“cell interaction patterns between the pituitary and kidney cell types were described. Key ligand"“receptor pairs, such as GH-GHR, PTN-SDC2, PTN-SDC4, and DLK1-NOTCH3, were relatively active in the pituitary"“kidney axis. These ligand"“receptor pairs mainly target proximal tubule cells, principal cells, the loop of Henle, intercalated cells, pericytes, mesangial cells, and fibroblasts, and these cells are related to physiological processes, such as substance reabsorption, angiogenesis, and tissue repair. Our results suggested that the pituitary gland might directly regulate kidney function by secreting multiple hormones or cytokines and indicated that the above ligand"“receptor pairs might represent a new research focus for studies on kidney function or kidney disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Steel slag as low-cost catalyst for artificial photosynthesis to convert CO and water into hydrogen and methanol

Photoreduction of CO2 with sunlight to produce solar fuels, also named artificial photosynthesis, is considered one of the most attractive strategies to face the challenge of reducing greenhouse gases and achieving climate neutrality. Following an approach in line with the principles of the circular economy, the low-cost catalytic system (1) based on an industrial by-product such as steel slag was assessed, which was properly modified with nanostructured palladium on its surface in order to make it capable of promoting the conversion of CO2 into methanol and hydrogen through a two-stage process of photoreduction and thermal conversion having formic acid as the intermediate. Notably, for the first time in the literature steel slag is used as photoreduction catalyst.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers via nickel-catalyzed suzuki cross-coupling between aryloxydifluoromethyl bromides and boronic acids

As a unique organofluorine fragment, gem-difluoromethylated motifs have received widespread attention. Here, a convenient and efficient synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers (ArCF2OAr') was established via Nickel-catalyzed aryloxydifluoromethylation with arylboronic acids. This approach features easily accessible starting materials, good tolerance of functionalities, and mild reaction conditions. Diverse late-stage difluoromethylation of many pharmaceuticals and natural products were readily realized. Notably, a new difluoromethylated PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor was conveniently synthesized and showed both improved metabolic stability and enhanced antitumor efficacy. Preliminary mechanistic studies suggested the involvement of a Ni(I/III) catalytic cycle.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Potential impacts of climate change on agriculture and fisheries production in 72 tropical coastal communities

Climate change is expected to profoundly affect key food production sectors, including fisheries and agriculture. However, the potential impacts of climate change on these sectors are rarely considered jointly, especially below national scales, which can mask substantial variability in how communities will be affected. Here, we combine socioeconomic surveys of 3,008 households and intersectoral multi-model simulation outputs to conduct a sub-national analysis of the potential impacts of climate change on fisheries and agriculture in 72 coastal communities across five Indo-Pacific countries (Indonesia, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, and Tanzania). Our study reveals three key findings: First, overall potential losses to fisheries are higher than potential losses to agriculture. Second, while most locations (> 2/3) will experience potential losses to both fisheries and agriculture simultaneously, climate change mitigation could reduce the proportion of places facing that double burden. Third, potential impacts are more likely in communities with lower socioeconomic status.
AGRICULTURE

