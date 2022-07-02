ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ryba’s THC-infused Fudge

By Lynda Wheatley
northernexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Ryba always knew a smart business move when he saw one. In the middle of the Great Depression, he bet on selling inexpensive treats, opening his first confectionary in Detroit in 1936. He hired the...

www.northernexpress.com

wemu.org

Ann Arbor to start placing warning tags on local recycling bins

The City of Ann Arbor is working to improve its recycling stream by reducing contamination and the type of non-recyclable items going into the bin. So, starting July 11th, they’ll be inspecting residential recycling bins to make sure residents are following the city’s recycling rules. Over the next...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Grocery wars: How Amazon Fresh could shake up Michigan's market

Amazon Fresh is poised to enter Michigan and shake up the grocery industry with stores announced in Troy and Grand Blanc, and others confirmed in Shelby Township and Rochester Hills. As an online and physical grocery store, online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. says it offers customers convenience through in-store shopping,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
100.5 The River

Watch: Michigan Fireworks Accidentally All Go Off In 30 Seconds

Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan. My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit Riverwalk becoming Michigan destination

Detroit — With the eastern part of the Detroit Riverwalk nearly done, its developer is casting its eyes westward. Work on the western section broke ground in May. What once was a mishmash of gravel piles and abandoned buildings is now a place for 5K races and playground dates.
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Port Huron Blue Water Festival set to return

The Blue Water Festival, Port Huron’s Boat Weekend, will take place July 13 to 16 in downtown Port Huron. “The (Downtown Development Authority) is again partnering with local organizations such as the Rotary Club of Port Huron, RadioFirst and Operation Transformation (for) the Boat Weekend experience,” DDA Director Natacha Hayden said. “Familiar favorites such as Thursday fireworks, OT’s Family Night, carnival rides, and Mannequins Making a Difference join us for the festivities, all being kicked off by the Rotary International Day Parade on Wednesday, July 13, in downtown Port Huron.”
PORT HURON, MI
The Oakland Press

WARN alerts higher than in 2021

The number of plant closings and significant layoff notices to the state has risen from last year. For the first six months of 2022, the state has received 15 plant closings and mass layoff notices, which are required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. This year’s...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Construction of new roundabout in Ann Arbor now underway

The closure is expected to last for around eight weeks while the Washtenaw County Road Commission builds a new, single-lane roundabout there. Commission spokesperson Emily Kizer says, after analyzing the intersection, they decided the best way to reduce congestion and improve safety there was to replace the current four-way stop with a roundabout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holy smokes! A look at this year’s 5th Annual Michigan Rib Fest

When making that perfect rack of ribs, you must smoke them on low heat and, after several hours, take a look - absolute perfection. Charlie Weston of Charlie’s Smoking BBQ was up early Sunday, prepping for another jam-packed day at Michigan Rib Fest. “For me, it’s the smoke and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Saturday Extra: Boat House collapse blows a wedding off course

Happy long holiday weekend! We hope you celebrate safely and with friends and loved ones. If you're spending any time on a boat, this is the Saturday Extra for you: We have a personal tale from reporter Nick Manes about the Belle Isle Boat House, plus a sidenote about its more recent history, and a look at the burgeoning Great Lakes cruise business.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MAP: SE Michigan 4th of July firework shows

It's 4th of July weekend, which means it's time for fireworks. Check out some shows going on around southeast Michigan. Planning on doing your own fireworks show? Brush up on laws here. Friday, July 1. Willow Metropark. This firework display is free, but a Metropark pass is required to enter...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Did you see Bob Seger perform in Livingston County?

Lots of big musical acts have played in Livingston County. You can read about some of them here. Rumors persist that Seger — one of Michigan’s favorite musical sons — played in Livingston County. We’ve heard Seger rocked the Howell Armory, and we’ve heard he played the Main Event Night Club in Brighton; but we’ve been unable to confirm that he played at either venue, or any other in Livingston County for that matter.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Remembering the Michigan Tornado Outbreak of 1997

It's been 25 years since the massive tornado outbreak in southeastern Michigan that killed 7 people and injured more than 100. The National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown of 13 tornadoes in the greater Flint and Detroit areas on July, 2, 1997, as part of a larger 3-day system that was responsible for more than 50 tornadoes throughout the Midwest.
MICHIGAN STATE

