Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers For Some of Its Best Games

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Skull and Bones Release Date Reportedly Leaks

Ubisoft fans may be setting sail later this year as the release date for Skull and Bones suggests the game is coming relatively soon. Skull and Bones has had a rocky development, largely starting off as a spin-off of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's beloved pirate mechanics before evolving into something much larger. It was announced in 2017, but has slowly lost its presence over time. Ubisoft has tried to remind fans that it is still coming, but various reports about its development and the amount of time it has taken for it to release has caused some to be concerned about the game. Over the years, there has even been concern that the game would be outright canceled, but it seems like that won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

3 Free Games Are Available At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Fallout New Vegas Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Modernizes the Game with the Latest Graphics Technologies

TeaserPlay lives up to its name, as the developers have released a teaser for a Fallout New Vegas remake in Unreal Engine 5. The team made full use of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 Lumen, Nanite, Screen Space Ray Tracing and Global Illumination Shader technologies. The latter being one of the most important, as it simulates lighting interactions with geometry and material surfaces to add realistic lighting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games on Sale for Very Limited Time

The Nintendo eShop "Big Ol' Super Sale" is live, but not for much longer. Between now and the start of July 7, the sale is still live, but obviously, you're going to have to act quick if you want to take advantage of the "up to 50 percent" savings. The highlight of the sale is certainly the discounts on the Nintendo Switch exclusive games, which rarely go on sale. Of course, these discounts aren't mega discounts, but they never are with Nintendo Switch exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Games With Gold Will Reportedly No Longer Offer Xbox 360 Titles From October

Games with Gold will reportedly no longer offer Xbox 360 games to download, as Microsoft says that it has reached the limit of which games it can offer through the service. In an email sent out to Dutch Xbox Live Gold subscribers (via Wario64), Microsoft said that Games with Gold will stop offering Xbox 360 titles from October. Xbox One games, however, will still be available to download. We have reached out to Microsoft and will update this post as soon as we hear back from them.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valkyrie Elysium Release Date Officially Revealed With New Trailer

Square Enix and developer Soleil Ltd. have announced that Valkyrie Elysium, the upcoming continuation of the Valkyrie Profile games franchise, will officially release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29th and PC via Steam on November 11th. In addition to the release date, a new trailer has also been revealed that features some gameplay from the upcoming action RPG. While the release date is certainly welcome news to fans, it isn't exactly a surprise, however.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Just Got 4 New Free Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED just got four new "free" games, well at least some subscribers did. If you're a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you have no new classic games, as all four require the Expansion Pack tier and that's because they are Sega Genesis games, which, like N64 games, are exclusive to the premium tier of the subscription service, unlike SNES and NES games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Xbox Game Studios boss says there's no more crunching at Bethesda

Allegations surfaced earlier this month that the development of Fallout 76 was plagued by, among other things, a heavy reliance on crunch (opens in new tab). One source described it as "voluntold overtime," because employees were told that if nobody volunteered to come in to work over a weekend, the entire dev team would be called in. Bethesda's acquisition by Microsoft a couple years later reportedly hadn't changed the situation much, as sources said the new ownership was largely taking a hands-off approach to the studio.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Web 3 Gaming Console Announced

Web 3 gaming company Polium has announced the Polium One, "the world's first multi-chain gaming console," capable of running games built on different blockchains. The announcement has already met criticism from gamers for its ties to the blockchain. Polium says its system will be "powerful enough to run high-performance games...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Skyrim’ co-op mod with quest syncing to release this week

Co-op Skyrim mod Together Reborn has received a full release date from its developers, and it’s this week. Skyrim Together Reborn, as the name suggests, is a multiplayer mod for Bethesda’s 2011 RPG. The precursor to this mod was called Skyrim Together. However, this was scrapped in 2019 after the mod’s code was found to contain code copied from the popular Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) without permission (via PC Gamer). After this huge setback, the codebase was scrapped and a new team was formed to develop the mod.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Xbox Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles

As of October 2022, Microsoft will stop offering free Xbox 360 titles through Games with Gold. The company announced the change in an email sent out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in the US, Canada and other parts of the world. “We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog,” the company states in the message. “However, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing Big Free Game From Earlier in the Year

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers are losing a couple of games this year, including one of the most notable free PS Plus games given out to subscribers so far this year. Back before the launch of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra last month, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 were only treated to free PS4 and PS5 games every month. And if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential tier subscriber, which is to say, if you haven't upgraded to Extra or Premium, you still get this offer every month and nothing more. To this end, if you were a subscriber back in March chances are you downloaded Shadow Warrior 3 when it was made free through the subscription service. If you did, it's yours to keep. If you didn't, and you only have access to it through the premium tiers of the subscription service, well the bad news is you're about to lose it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big GTA Online DLC May Be Releasing Soon

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Developer Teases Next Playable Character

A developer behind Marvel's Avengers has teased the next playable character that will be coming to the live-service game. Within the past week, Marvel's Avengers finally added Jane Foster, otherwise known as The Mighty Thor, to the character roster. And while the response to Foster has largely been well-received by the game's community, some fans have been left wanting to see more characters that aren't so similar to other playable Avengers. Fortunately, it sounds like the next superhero joining the team will be much more unique.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a New Nintendo Switch Console Surface

Following the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, rumors are now circulating about a new Nintendo Switch console. Rumors began circulating after keen gamers caught that Nintendo registered the name “NSW” as a trademark through the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). Despite just registering the acronym, many are theorizing that an upcoming console could be named the “Nintendo Switch W.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives Grand Theft Auto Fans Release Information

After announcing Grand Theft Auto VI earlier this year, Rockstar has said zip about the game, which is presumably in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and possibly PC as well. According to a few rumors from a few different sources, this will change this year with a reveal trailer. Until this happens, there's new speculation about when the game could release, courtesy of Tom Henderson, a prominent industry insider, and leaker who has shown to have good information about the long-awaited game in the past.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Steam Deck review: a marvel of a miniature gaming PC

Idon’t remember my first Steam Deck ‘I can’t believe it can do this’ moment and that’s probably because there have been so many of them. The giddy new tech squees that feels like maybe, just maybe you might be touching the overgrown GameGear-shaped future. The first might have been when I was sitting on the sofa watching a stream announce a demo for a game, downloading it from the store, and seamlessly playing it 5 minutes later without having to change a single setting or move a muscle.
VIDEO GAMES

