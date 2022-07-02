ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Poirier vs. Cormier in Hot Dog Eating Contest

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

UFC legends and Acadiana natives Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier went head-to-head in a 4th of July weekend hot dog eating contest while previewing the upcoming fights.

While the two Lafayette legends have proven they can entertain in the octagon, they are now showing that they can be a dynamic duo from a media perspective.

It came down to the wire…

Instagram via @laura_sanko

Lafayette natives Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier got lots of screen time as they were previewing the UFC 276 event.

While neither of them will be stepping into the octagon to fight this weekend, the two stepped up to a special Independence Day weekend challenge.

It was a battle to the bitter end, as Poirier and Cormier both worked hard to devour two hot dogs each.

While neither man was going down without a fight, only one could be victorious.

Lafayette Natives Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier Face Off in Hot Dog Eating Contest

The contest was shared by UFC on ESPN Analyst @laura_sanko on Instagram which you can see below.

In the end, it was Cormier who completed his two dogs before anyone else.

See the intense face-off between Poirier and Cormier shared to Twitter below.

Reactions to the clip here.

These two legendary fighters aren’t the only pro athletes from the Lafayette area.

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area

Image of

Source: Lafayette Natives Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier Face-Off in 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Uber Stipe?! Chris Weidman says Miocic now a ‘solid’ 250 pounds: ‘I don’t think Jon Jones wants that fight’

According to Chris Weidman, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, has been bulking up in his time away from the Octagon. With former Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones’s, eventual move up in weight leaving the mixed martial arts (MMA) world vexed with anticipation, speculation of his first opponent has boiled down to Miocic or current champion, Francis Ngannou. Having not been seen since his loss to Ngannou, where he dropped the title in March 2021 (watch highlights), Miocic has apparently also packed on the mass like Jones (see his transformation here).
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
hypebeast.com

Israel Adesanya Fends off Jared Cannonier to Retain Championship at UFC 276

Returning to Las Vegas for its 10th annual International Fight Week, the UFC put together a stacked fight card for UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Headlining the event were the championship bouts between Middleweights Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, and Featherweights Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.
PARADISE, NV
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy