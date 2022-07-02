Clear Springs team of Allison Schwartz and Roshin Kamath

The City of Texas City will host its next Family Movie Night on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Rotary Pavillion, located at Phoenix Lane in Texas City. Come out to watch kid-friendly movies on a large outdoor screen setup on the Rotary Pavilion stage. Complimentary popcorn and drinks are provided (while supplies last). Be sure to bring your lawn chair or blanket so you can be comfortable during the movie, which will be Sing 2. Hope to see you there!

TEXAS CITY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO