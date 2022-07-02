Clear Springs team of Allison Schwartz and Roshin Kamath

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby is now ranked as one of the top 100 players in the Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com. Shelby is the owner of nearly 45 offers, including the likes of Texas and USC. He was also officially rated as a four-star recruit.
The Santa Fe Cheerleading program, which consists of 52 members from the varsity, junior varsity, and junior high teams, attended the UCA cheer camp at Texas A&M. The teams earned many accolades while in attendance. The Santa Fe Cheerleading program was awarded the Leadership Award. The award is best described...
This team is full of Levi Fry students, which recently played in the World Series Baseball Tournament in Sulphur, LA. The future of the Texas City High School baseball program is looking bright with this group of talented players.
The 60th Annual Texas City-La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time ended on Sunday afternoon, and while no records were broken, the event did have its share of highlights, especially in the Offshore Division. Fredo Ramos-Hammer captured top prize in the popular Open Shark field, catching a 690.5-pounder, while Tackle Time veteran Ricky Wilkenfeld placing second with a catch of 333.5 pounds. They were only two anglers who reeled in sharks in this year’s tourney.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15. Both clinics are open to residents of any city and will include pet microchipping and county registration. Appointments are not required. Low-Cost Vet Vaccinations. Low-cost vaccinations,...
The City of Texas City will host its next Family Movie Night on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Rotary Pavillion, located at Phoenix Lane in Texas City. Come out to watch kid-friendly movies on a large outdoor screen setup on the Rotary Pavilion stage. Complimentary popcorn and drinks are provided (while supplies last). Be sure to bring your lawn chair or blanket so you can be comfortable during the movie, which will be Sing 2. Hope to see you there!
It was hot, hot, hot, but that didn’t stop people from coming out to pay tribute to the 76 soldiers from Galveston County whose lives were lost in the Vietnam War. The event was part of a series of ceremonies held in the parking lot of Mainland City Centre where a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall was available for all to come and visit.
The Post Newspaper’s Dorothy Meindok was a very welcomed presence throughout the past week as she dedicated countless hours of her time at the Vietnam Memorial Wall at Mainland City Centre. Be it setting up chairs, handing out water to veterans or offering information to the thousands of guests who visited, Dorothy’s pride in being a veteran and a citizen of Galveston County shined though every moment.
