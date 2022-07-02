ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Lowe, Novak Named FISD Teachers of the Year

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 3 days ago

Friendswood ISD named Westwood’s Carolyn Lowe as Elementary Teacher of the Year (TOY) and Friendswood High School’s Melissa Novak as Secondary TOY. Both teachers were chosen from six finalists from across the District. Once the six teachers of the year were named, it was up to the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation...

thepostnewspaper.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Names New Principals for Bryant, McRoberts Elementary Schools

KATY, TX [July 1, 2022] – Katy ISD recently named the new principals for Bryant and McRoberts elementary schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Ashley Pierce will lead Bryant Elementary and Kelly Stroud will lead McRoberts Elementary. Ashley Pierce began her career in education in 2007 as an elementary...
KATY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

60th Annual Texas City-La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time ended on Sunday

The 60th Annual Texas City-La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time ended on Sunday afternoon, and while no records were broken, the event did have its share of highlights, especially in the Offshore Division. Fredo Ramos-Hammer captured top prize in the popular Open Shark field, catching a 690.5-pounder, while Tackle Time veteran Ricky Wilkenfeld placing second with a catch of 333.5 pounds. They were only two anglers who reeled in sharks in this year’s tourney.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Harris County judge wins prestigous award

To celebrate July 4, the Carnegie Corporation of New York announced its annual list of Great Immigrants. This list honors naturalized citizens "whose contributions and actions have enriched and strengthened our society and our democracy." Since 2006, the list has been created to celebrate these individuals; in 2022, 34 people were recognized.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

HONORING OUR OWN: GALVESTON COUNTY PAYS TRIBUTE TO LOCAL VIETNAM FALLEN & 1ST RESPONDERS

It was hot, hot, hot, but that didn’t stop people from coming out to pay tribute to the 76 soldiers from Galveston County whose lives were lost in the Vietnam War. The event was part of a series of ceremonies held in the parking lot of Mainland City Centre where a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall was available for all to come and visit.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Friendswood, TX
Friendswood, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
thepostnewspaper.net

Hip, Hip Hooray to Cheer Teams of Santa Fe!

The Santa Fe Cheerleading program, which consists of 52 members from the varsity, junior varsity, and junior high teams, attended the UCA cheer camp at Texas A&M. The teams earned many accolades while in attendance. The Santa Fe Cheerleading program was awarded the Leadership Award. The award is best described...
SANTA FE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Two low-cost pet vaccination clinics available in July

The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15. Both clinics are open to residents of any city and will include pet microchipping and county registration. Appointments are not required. Low-Cost Vet Vaccinations. Low-cost vaccinations,...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Highschool#Friendswood Isd#Friendswood High School#Fef Toy Committee Chair
thepostnewspaper.net

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby is now ranked as one of the top 100 players in the Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com. Shelby is the owner of nearly 45 offers, including the likes of Texas and USC. He was also officially rated as a four-star recruit.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KHOU

Texas-sized turnout at Houston's Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Woodlands Township Cancels Fireworks Show at Rob Fleming Park

The Woodlands Township has announced that the fireworks show at Rob Fleming Park has been canceled due to rough conditions and a south wind. “Due to drought conditions and unfavorable south winds, The Woodlands Township’s fireworks show has been cancelled at the Rob Fleming Park location, 6055 Creekside Forest Drive, in the Village of Creekside Park. In addition, the Red, Hot and Blue Festival at Rob Fleming Park will conclude at 8 p.m. to allow community members to have time to travel to the other show locations.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
pearland.com

Parking for Pearland s 2022 Celebration of Freedom TONIGHT

Parking for Pearland’s 2022 Celebration of Freedom TONIGHT. The City of Pearland knows parking can be tricky sometimes, so make sure to check out the map here for everything you need to know before you arrive. General Parking is free and located at Pearland High School, 3775 S. Main...
PEARLAND, TX
culturemap.com

Missouri City presents Independence Day Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Missouri City’s patriotic tradition offers plenty of fun and excitement for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy a variety of free entertainment, carnival games, live musical performances, tasty treats from local vendors, and close out the evening with an amazing fireworks display.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JACINTO RIVER IN KINGWOOD

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

55 years ago, a family changed its name to buy Houston's oldest restaurant

In Houston, family-owned restaurants are plentiful, but few have a unique, 100-plus-year history like Christie's Seafood & Steaks. The namesake restaurant of Istanbul-born Greek immigrant Theodore Christie changed hands in 1967, when the restaurateur made a fateful offer to two of his employees to purchase the thriving business. The catch? They would have to change their last names to Christie.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy