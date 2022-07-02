ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Clear Springs’ Emma Strood

Cover picture for the articleClear Springs’ Emma Strood was selected as one of three finalists for Vype...

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby is now ranked as one of the top 100 players in the Class of 2023 according to Rivals.com. Shelby is the owner of nearly 45 offers, including the likes of Texas and USC. He was also officially rated as a four-star recruit.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Fort Bend Star

High school sports roundup: Local sports stars give major verbal commitments

Several local sports standouts have given early verbal commitments to continue their athletic careers at major Division I colleges. Last week, Elkins High School outfielder Braylon Payne confirmed in a message to The Star that he recently gave a verbal commitment to play baseball at the University of Houston. Payne...
HOUSTON, TX
Hip, Hip Hooray to Cheer Teams of Santa Fe!

The Santa Fe Cheerleading program, which consists of 52 members from the varsity, junior varsity, and junior high teams, attended the UCA cheer camp at Texas A&M. The teams earned many accolades while in attendance. The Santa Fe Cheerleading program was awarded the Leadership Award. The award is best described...
SANTA FE, TX
Morris Coaching At New Academy

Maurice Morris, a 2014 West Orange-Stark graduate, has been named the first ever head football coach at Uptempo Academy in Houston. The Orange native played football at Sam Houston State and East Texas Baptist. He earned a bachelors degree in Biology. The Uptempo Academy provides developmental basketball, football and baseball...
ORANGE, TX
60th Annual Texas City-La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time ended on Sunday

The 60th Annual Texas City-La Marque Jaycees Tackle Time ended on Sunday afternoon, and while no records were broken, the event did have its share of highlights, especially in the Offshore Division. Fredo Ramos-Hammer captured top prize in the popular Open Shark field, catching a 690.5-pounder, while Tackle Time veteran Ricky Wilkenfeld placing second with a catch of 333.5 pounds. They were only two anglers who reeled in sharks in this year’s tourney.
TEXAS CITY, TX
6 Awesome Campervan Rentals in Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Campervanning is all the rage these days, so why not join the fun?. Just picture it: You’re out on the open road in Texas, and boy,...
HOUSTON, TX
Exceptional Gated Home in Houston with Sophisticated Interiors Asking for $4,475,000

The Home in Houston is an exceptional gated property was designed for harmony between the house and the expansive lot now available for sale. This home located at 11526 Shadow Way St, Houston, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Houston, Texas

Whether you’re looking for an affordable Houston family vacation or are in search of a unique way to spend your weekend, Houston has it all. Children’s museums are great options for families. The Children’s Museum of Houston has exhibits for all ages, including homeschool days and classroom curriculum. Although the museum remains closed on Mondays, it is open almost every day and offers fun events for children of all ages. A nearby Houston Funplex is another great place to take your kids.
HOUSTON, TX
Metro changing HOV/HOT lanes in time for summer travel

HOUSTON — Changes are coming to Metro's HOV and HOT lanes just in time for the 4th of July weekend. Starting tomorrow, July 2, the express lanes will be open for drivers seven days a week through September 5. This includes the lanes on I-45, Highway 59 and Highway 290.
HOUSTON, TX
Rising rents, costs put strain on affordable housing in Houston

Residents gather in a public space at an affordable housing community run by the nonprofit New Hope Housing in Houston. New Hope has ambitions to build between two and three new communities per year over the next few years, but rising costs of construction materials and land have made it hard to builders to deliver and maintain affordable units. (Courtesy New Hope Housing)
HOUSTON, TX
Book a Night or Two in This Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas

No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
PEARLAND, TX
Who killed Ashod Williams?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
DROWNING ON LAKE CONROE

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol along with North Montgomery County Fire and Conroe Fire are currently searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen after he jumped off a boat in the Little Lake Creek Cove of Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
National Fried Chicken Day is July 6. Here are some Houston area places where you can chow down

Hey foodie lovers! National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places in Houston to chow down! Check it out and start…drooling….now!. Dig in to crispy, juicy fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day at Lea Jane’s! The fast-casual, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, located in Post HTX Food Hall, serves a menu stacked with mouthwatering classics like hot and juicy fried chicken at three spiciness levels, hot chicken sandwiches, hot fish sandwiches, and chicken wings. Visit on July 6th and enjoy the LJ Baller Bucket ($45) featuring a whole bird – two breasts, two wings, two drums, and two thighs; sides such as mashed potatoes, collard greens, fries, and biscuits; and delicious banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
Drought conditions causing problems at Hempstead watermelon farm

HEMPSTEAD, Texas – At Diioro’s Farmers Market in Hempstead, their supply is very sweet. Longtime customers like Vivienne like to fill their shopping carts to the top with their Hempstead Watermelons. “This is my supply,” she explained. “I was supplying everybody else for a while.”. However,...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
8 Houston hotel restaurants worth visiting

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston hotel restaurants are no longer just a convenience for out-of-towners; some have won over Houston foodies with their tantalizing dishes and drinks. And many Houston hotels offer advantages: stunning settings, fine art, beautiful decor and furnishings and easy parking. Diners also benefit from the ability of hotel chefs to please the palates of demanding international guests.
HOUSTON, TX

