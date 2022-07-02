ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

#DCisOpen and Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Capitol Hill and Palisades Parades

Washington, District of Columbia
 3 days ago

(Washington, DC) – #DCisOpen, and on Monday, July 4, Mayor Muriel Bowser will participate in the Capitol Hill and Palisades Fourth of July parades. The Mayor invites community members to celebrate the holiday by walking with her in the parades.

Residents and visitors can also learn more about national Fourth of July celebrations, including the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks on the National Mall, at https://www.nps.gov/nama/index.htm

Starting Point: 8th and I St. SE

Starting Time: 10 am

*Closest Metro Station: Eastern Market Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 8th & I Street SE / Barracks Row *

Starting Point: Whitehaven Pkwy NW & MacArthur Blvd NW

Starting Time: 11 am

*Closest Bus Route: D6*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 48th Place & MacArthur Boulevard NW *

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

