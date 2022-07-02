Sacramento Police Shoot 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting Wife

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roads in the area of Gilgunn Way in South Sacramento were closed Saturday morning as officers investigated an officer-involved shooting.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5600 bock of Gilgunn Way for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife who was also on scene.

Officers learned the 75-year-old was armed with a knife, and the wife had locked herself in a bathroom inside the residence, according to a news release.

Once on scene, they saw the man was reportedly armed with two knives and communicated with him for more 10 minutes, utilizing verbal de-escalation techniques in an attempt to disarm him.

Eventually, the individual, who remained armed, moved inside the bathroom and allegedly assaulted his wife. The victim was heard screaming as officers entered the residence, police said.

Officers confronted the individual and one officer fired their duty weapon, rendering medical aid until the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Neither the victim nor any officers were injured during this incident.