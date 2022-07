There is plenty to do and see in Waco, Texas. Visit the Waco Mammoth National Monument, a five-acre site where fossil remains of Columbian Mammoths, the cousins of the Woolly Mammoth, were discovered. This is the only Pleistocene mammoth herd ever discovered in the United States. Visit this site to see the bones of female and male mammoths and learn about the history of this region and its environment.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO