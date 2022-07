ST. LOUIS – Looking for a tasty way to beat the summer heat?. Look no further, as July happens to be National Ice Cream Month. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan deemed ice cream to be “the perfect dessert” and declared a month-long celebration of the delicious dairy treat. Thirty-seven years later, ice cream is still celebrated as a perfect companion to tackle summer heat. Whether it’s an ice cream sundae after a long day at the pool, an ice cream sandwich at a ball game, or a few scoops in a bowl after a day in the office, the options to celebrate Ice Cream Month are endless.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO