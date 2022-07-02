ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of...

Curiosity Zoo
3d ago

Coworker went in for a routine yearly checkup and they said he had covid. Dude don't even have a runny nose. He walked out and that is probably counted.

Tami Lynn
3d ago

a flu yep I would because know most of those people that got Vax and stayed inside for 2 1/2 are getting out and getting the virus.

Doyle Moore
3d ago

Too bad people can't see past their fears in Missouri. I've got a friend who had to close his business and retire because of Covid. Believe what you want. I'm Vaccinated, He wasn't. Close enough for me.

