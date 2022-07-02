Ohio dance instructor accused of repeatedly raping student under 13

Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Parents have sued an Ohio school district over a resolution banning the instruction of critical race theory and prohibiting any "anti-racism" curriculum, education or training. The Forest Hills School District is in suburban Cincinnati. The district school board last week narrowly approved a resolution meant...
Ohio Woman Attacked at Family CampgroundOhio Mugshot. On July 3, 2022, Deputies responded to River Bend Campground at 1092 Whetstone River Road South for a report of a female unresponsive following some type of fight.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WKRC) - A woman who was convicted of killing a man who sexually abused her and trafficked her has been pardoned. California Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned Sara Kruzan who, when she was 16, killed George Gilbert Howard in 1994. During the trial, Kruzan said that she was abused and trafficked her for sex by Howard since she was 13. In 1995, she was sentenced to prison.
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service is upping the stakes in their search for an Ohio fugitive accused of leading police on multiple car chases. On Monday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced a reward for the capture of Michael Felton, who was last known to live in Cleveland.
OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
On a recent episode of “Meet the Press,” NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson what would happen if a 13-year-old in his home state were impregnated after getting raped by a relative. “Are you comfortable with that?” the host asked. The Republican...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month, organizations supporting child adoption and the foster care system are considering the new resources that they may need to handle an influx of kids. Around 20,000 abortions a year have been performed in recent years...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A multi-agency law enforcement task force today announced the arrests of eight men and three women indicted by a federal grand jury here for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio. The charges include dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers executed 14 search warrants at various locations throughout Central Ohio and made the arrests between June 29 and July 1.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Three semi-trucks fully loaded with papers bales are on fire in West Chester Monday morning. The fire is at Royal Paper Stock on Circle Freeway Drive, according to township officials. There's no damage to the building but the road was closed there for hours. There...
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park. The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says it stopped hundreds of boaters over the weekend, but some of them had no business being on the water. While working on the stretch of Harrison to Clark counties on the Ohio River, one Indiana DNR officer made several arrests, some of which involved very dangerous drugs. […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio – State Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, may have little room for recourse against local prosecutors who refuse to investigate or prosecute abortion-related cases following Ohio’s outlawing of abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack and...
