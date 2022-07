A hot and humid forecast remains in place across central and eastern Kentucky. Heat Advisories have been issued for central and northern Kentucky as heat indices will be reaching between 105 and 109 during the afternoon hours. Though a large portion of the ABC 36 viewing area is not under a Heat Advisory, we will still see hot and humid conditions. Afternoon highs will be reaching the mid-90s for many. We could reach the upper 90s but that will be contingent on the arrival of afternoon storms.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO