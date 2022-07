SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO